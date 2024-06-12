Most of the time, when someone mentions the sport of cricket in America, that’s exactly what they get. Crickets. But maybe you heard about Team USA’s shocking upset over Pakistan in the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup last Thursday. If the sentence “Nitish Kumar hit a match-saving boundary to force the Super Over” has your head spinning, here’s a quick beginner’s guide to the game of cricket, including everything you need to know to follow Team USA as it continues its run at the T20 Cricket World Cup.

Cricket is the world’s second-most popular sport after soccer, attracting a global audience of more than 2.5 billion across 180 countries. The International Cricket Council (ICC) estimates that the U.S. is home to 30 million cricket fans. A drop in the bucket compared to major sports in America? Yes. But, according to USA Cricket, there are now more than 400 cricket leagues in the U.S., featuring more than 200,000 players. The sport will be featured at the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028; and just last year, Major League Cricket debuted in the U.S., backed by $120 million from a group of investors that included Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Texas businessman Ross Perot Jr.

Cricket is sort of like baseball, but not really

Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams featuring 11 players each. One team bats, attempting to score as many runs as possible, while the other team takes the field and tries to get the batters out. The goal is to score more runs than your opponent.

That’s where the similarities with baseball end.