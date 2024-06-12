Most of the time, when someone mentions the sport of cricket in America, that’s exactly what they get. Crickets. But maybe you heard about Team USA’s shocking upset over Pakistan in the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup last Thursday. If the sentence “Nitish Kumar hit a match-saving boundary to force the Super Over” has your head spinning, here’s a quick beginner’s guide to the game of cricket, including everything you need to know to follow Team USA as it continues its run at the T20 Cricket World Cup.
Cricket is the world’s second-most popular sport after soccer, attracting a global audience of more than 2.5 billion across 180 countries. The International Cricket Council (ICC) estimates that the U.S. is home to 30 million cricket fans. A drop in the bucket compared to major sports in America? Yes. But, according to USA Cricket, there are now more than 400 cricket leagues in the U.S., featuring more than 200,000 players. The sport will be featured at the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028; and just last year, Major League Cricket debuted in the U.S., backed by $120 million from a group of investors that included Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Texas businessman Ross Perot Jr.
Cricket is sort of like baseball, but not really
Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams featuring 11 players each. One team bats, attempting to score as many runs as possible, while the other team takes the field and tries to get the batters out. The goal is to score more runs than your opponent.
That’s where the similarities with baseball end.
The fielding team puts all 11 players on the field—nine fielders, one bowler (pitcher), and one wicket-keeper (catcher). Unlike baseball, which is played on a diamond, cricket is a 360-degree game played on an oval-shaped field. Just like the batters in baseball are confined to the infield, cricket batters (batsmen) are confined to the “pitch,” a central rectangular strip of short grass, 66 feet long and 10 feet wide, with “wickets” at each end.
The game centers around the wickets, which consist of three wooden stakes (stumps) with two wooden crosspieces (bails) resting horizontally across the top. The bowler’s goal is to bowl the ball past the batsman and break the wicket, while the batsman’s job is to protect the wicket and put the ball in play.
No balls, no strikes . . . and what’s an “over”?
A play begins when the bowler—with a running start—bowls the ball toward the batsman, most often bouncing it. If the ball does not bounce, it’s called a “full toss,” which is rare, mostly because it’s much easier to hit.