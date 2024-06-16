Burnout is leading more employees to turn down promotions

Welcome to Work Smarter, Fast Company‘s newsletter on career, leadership, and productivity advice. You can sign up to receive this newsletter every week here .

Workers are stressed. Many are being asked to do more with less and adapt quickly to new tasks as AI infiltrates the workplace—all while trying to avoid layoffs. That burnout and stress is leading some young workers to pass on opportunities for promotions or even try to move down the career ladder, says Laura Ashley-Timms, COO of performance consultancy Notion.

“With an estimated 8 out of 10 employees at risk of burnout this year, it’s perhaps no wonder that the younger workforce isn’t buying into the idea that working harder is the only option for employees,” writes Ashley-Timms in a recent article for Fast Company.

In search of meaningful work

Ashley-Timms goes on to describe the ways in which managers are having a hard time motivating their younger direct reports. “Managers simply haven’t been given the modern skills to engage this cohort,” she writes. But what do these workers want from their jobs and managers? To put it simply: to find more meaning in their work, and to achieve better work-life balance (or, as some prefer: better work-life integration).