Apple’s top software engineer on AI: “We wanted to establish an entirely different bar” (Exclusive)

Artificial intelligence has wowed me, but it was never something I wanted to use daily, especially because it required a cumbersome number of apps and subscriptions, depending on the task.

And then there was the privacy issue. Using AI even for scheduling or communicating with colleagues entailed blindly trusting that big, data-hungry AI companies wouldn’t abuse my sensitive personal info. I don’t trust most tech companies to put my privacy concerns above their profit concerns.

But then Apple entered the discussion. Yesterday, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple dove head-first into the AI race when it announced Apple Intelligence, its implementation of generative AI. Instead of just being another LLM chatbot or generative AI image creator, Apple Intelligence is a layer of AI that will be embedded across the company’s three main upcoming operating systems, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. This integration allows Apple’s AI to blend seamlessly into the background—it’s right there when you need it and invisible when you don’t.

But what’s most amazing about Apple Intelligence is how private it is. Apple Intelligence may get to know a lot about you, but Apple will know nothing, and Apple Intelligence is designed so that Apple never can. In other words, Apple Intelligence is the first generative AI platform designed from the ground up to protect your privacy. Hours after WWDC, I spoke to Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, about these privacy protections and how AI will affect Apple, users, and the industry going forward.