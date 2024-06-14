A record number of homeowners have no mortgage. Here’s how it’s shifting the housing market

BY Meghan Malas2 minute read

Between 2010 and 2022, the share of owner-occupied homes without a mortgage jumped from 32.1% to 38.5%. Why did the number increase so much? It boils down to the fact that older homeowners tend to be the ones with paid-off mortgages, and over the past decade, the U.S. population has aged as the massive baby boomer generation has entered its senior years. Indeed, over half of mortgage-free homeowners are baby boomers.

On a regional level, regions with greater affordability and areas with a higher proportion of older populations tend to have a higher percentage of homeowners without mortgages. In West Virginia (53.3%) and Mississippi (50.1%), over half of owner-occupied housing units are mortgage-free. In contrast, states like Maryland (28.2%) and Colorado (29.8%) have less than 30% of owner-occupied housing units without mortgages. On a county level, Texas appears to have a higher concentration of mortgage-free housing units, with 18 of its counties among the top 50 U.S. counties with the highest percentage of owner-occupied homes without a mortgage. Click here to view an interactive version of the map below.