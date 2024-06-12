Space startups’ biggest challenge for takeoff: Getting regulatory approval

SpaceX’s next rideshare launch is almost upon us, and that means satellite companies have spent the last quarter scrambling to obtain the government permission they need to operate their spacecraft—a challenge that can take them by surprise.
Case study
Take Aethero, a firm developing edge computing in space. It’s launching a demonstration payload as early as next month on Transporter-11—one of the most common paths to obtaining flight heritage and demonstrating a minimum viable product.
Getting there wasn’t easy: After their public notice with the FCC ended May 10, the company had to coordinate with several other government agencies, and had to push back the timing for installing their satellite into its deployer—ultimately, they got final approval less than an hour before their integrator’s deadline.
“There was too much that could’ve gone wrong, and an hour-long delay from any agency involved would’ve sunk our chances of making Transporter-11,” says founder and CEO Ed Ge.
Ge says the process was clear and credits his “amazing counsel” with the eleventh hour approval. But he acknowledged that he and other founders can be so focused on the hard problem of tech that critical regulatory prep can fall by the wayside. ”It plays a critical role, but I feel like it’s often overlooked or a black box for new companies,” he says.
Ask the computer
Aethero is represented by Aegis Space Law, a firm that specializes in the sector’s unique regulatory challenges. The firm recently released a choose-your-own adventure calculator to help start-ups estimate the time and costs required to get cleared for launch. Aegis partner Bailey Reichelt called it a “starting point” to help educate space businesses.
It’s not just timing, partner Will Lewis says, but “accurately assembling all of the information you need beforehand from third party vendors, figuring out what your mission CONOPS is going to entail, and kicking off your engagement [with] both the FCC and other potential federal stakeholders.”