Biden administration plans to award Rocket Lab $23.9 million to produce satellite and spacecraft chips

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it planned to award Rocket Lab $23.9 million to dramatically boost the production of compound semiconductors used in satellites and spacecraft.

The award for Rocket Lab unit SolAero Technologies Corp. “would help create a more robust and resilient supply of space-grade solar cells that power spacecrafts and satellites,” the department said, adding it would “increase Rocket Lab’s compound semiconductor production by 50% within the next three years.”

The funds are to come from the Biden administration‘s $52.7 billion chip manufacturing and research subsidy program that has benefited companies like South Korea’s Samsung Electronics, Intel, and Taiwan’s TSMC.

Separately, the State of New Mexico has committed to providing financial assistance and incentives worth $25.5 million to Rocket Lab as the company works on the expansion of its facility in Albuquerque.