Should Big Tech worry about India’s antitrust reform?

India’s proposed EU-like antitrust law will pose a fresh regulatory challenge for tech firms including Apple, Google and Meta, laying out strict compliance obligations that could affect their business models.
The Indian government is currently examining a panel’s February report that proposed a new “Digital Competition Bill” to complement existing antitrust laws. A key U.S. lobby group has already opposed the move, fearing its business impact.
Here are key details of India’s proposal:
Who would the law apply to?
The law would affect what it says are “systemically significant digital” companies. Those with a domestic turnover exceeding $480 million or a global turnover of over $30 billion, along with a local user base of at least 10 million for its digital services, would be covered.
Apple, Google, Meta, Amazon would come under the purview of the Indian law, which has yet to be approved by parliament.
Why does India want a new antitrust law?
The government panel said new regulations were needed as the digital market was “increasingly becoming concentrated”, with a few large companies wielding “immense control over the market.”
That, the panel said, meant smaller digital firms and startups need to depend on the larger companies, giving rise to “an imbalance in bargaining power”.