Should Big Tech worry about India’s antitrust reform?

India’s proposed EU-like antitrust law will pose a fresh regulatory challenge for tech firms including Apple , Google and Meta , laying out strict compliance obligations that could affect their business models.

The Indian government is currently examining a panel’s February report that proposed a new “Digital Competition Bill” to complement existing antitrust laws. A key U.S. lobby group has already opposed the move, fearing its business impact.

Here are key details of India’s proposal:

Who would the law apply to?

The law would affect what it says are “systemically significant digital” companies. Those with a domestic turnover exceeding $480 million or a global turnover of over $30 billion, along with a local user base of at least 10 million for its digital services, would be covered.