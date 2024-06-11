Could Tesla lose Elon Musk if $56B payday doesn’t go his way?

A Tesla shareholder vote on Thursday on whether to reinstate CEO Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package that was shot down by a Delaware judge will not provide a quick resolution, irrespective of the tally’s results.

Tesla’s board is hoping shareholder approval will give the electric vehicle maker the legal ammunition it needs to reinstate the package, though that is far from certain. The company has also said if the compensation plan is rejected by shareholders, it expects Musk would only accept a pay package that is similar in size to the voided one.

Here is what we know about the potential outcomes:

What happens if shareholders vote yes?

Musk’s pay package is not reinstated automatically. Tesla has said it will seek to reverse Delaware judge Kathaleen McCormick’s ruling in January that invalidated the compensation package as unfair to the company’s shareholders.