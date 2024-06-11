Will my iPhone, iPad, and Mac run the new Apple Intelligence AI? Full list of supported devices

Yesterday, Apple jumped headfirst into the AI race. In addition to introducing its new operating systems, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, the company unveiled Apple Intelligence —its implementation of artificial intelligence.

Apple Intelligence isn’t a generative AI app or just a chatbot like ChatGPT. Rather, it’s an integrated layer of artificial intelligence embedded in Apple’s upcoming operating systems.

Apple Intelligence’s AI features include a revamped Siri, lets you get summaries of web pages, can help you compose emails, and even lets you create unique emojis at will, among many other things.

Although Apple Intelligence is baked into the upcoming iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, not all the iPhones, iPads, and Macs that can run those operating systems will be able to run Apple Intelligence. The reason? Apple Intelligence is AI, and AI that, for a large part, runs directly on your Apple device. Because it can run on-device, it requires a lot of processing power—power that’s limited to Apple’s latest devices with select Apple Silicon chips.