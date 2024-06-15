How two gin masters are bottling the essential flavor of America

BY Francine Maroukian5 minute read

Every year when the sun shifts and the air changes, I move away from moodier winter cocktails in search of a more refreshing drink: fizzy but not sweet, summery but not fruity. It has to be simple, without a lot of extra ingredients. After collaborating with craft distillers for the last twenty years, I don’t believe in masking the spirit at the heart of their hard work, especially when that work reflects terroir, infusing their distillations with character and a sense of place. That might sound like a tall order but mix it together and you get a sparkling gin and tonic made with Cobblestone Brand’s Four Corners Gin, the only American gin distilled with an indigenous botanical mix reflecting the coast-to-coast diversity of the contiguous United States.

Gin masters Brian Fagan and Christian Krogstad launched Four Corners on July 4, 2023, and earned a Double Gold at the San Francisco World’s Spirits Competition last year. Fagan is the cofounder of Cobblestone Brands (which includes Four Corners Gin) and one of the five original partners in Ireland’s award-winning Glendalough Distillery, acquired by beverage conglomerate Mark Anthony Brands; Krogstad is the creator of Aviation American Gin, co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and sold to mega-spirits company Diageo in a 2020 deal worth $610 million. “Gin was clearly a category that was very dear to us,” says Fagan. “At Glendalough, we made Ireland’s first terroir-driven gin with wild foraged botanicals from the Wicklow Mountains surrounding the distillery. But could we do something similar, yet on a much greater scale, and make a gin that reflects the exciting and diverse flavor profile of America? Could we go to the four corners of the country and source botanicals to create something that has never been done before?” Beyond Juniper Unlike the big flavor strokes of craft whiskeys, composed from limited ingredients like corn and wheat, craft gin is a neutral spirit that gets its brand distinctive flavor from the vast variety of the botanical world—plant material like fruits, flowers, barks, herbs, spices, seeds, roots, and nuts—in a signature mix that is each distiller’s tightly guarded secret.

[Photo: Four Corners] To be categorized as gin by law, that mix must contain juniper. However, in many contemporary craft gins, juniper no longer dominates the botanical mix as it does in traditional London dry gin (referring not to geography but a method of production). The traditional mix is the reason many people think they don’t like gin, likening the taste to drinking a Christmas tree. Today’s creative gin botanical mixes use juniper differently, allowing other flavors to emerge, from herbaceous and floral to fruity and spicy: easier to drink, and more versatile in cocktails, as evidenced by the 2023 growth of super premium gin to 16% of the $1 billion domestic gin market. “In setting up Cobblestone Brands, we wanted to use the experience we acquired over the past decade, but also learn from our mistakes, and took quite an analytical approach to our new venture,” says Fagan. “While we retain a deep passion and love for the alcoholic beverage industry, as a small, challenger company, we needed to be smart about where to allocate our capital.” Ginning up Growth Their strategy had three key pillars: First, identify attractive categories in terms of growth dynamics, demographics, and price point where they could meet a consumer need and add value for stakeholders and partners. Second, create strong, attractive brands with best-in-class packaging and a real connection with their distillery partners. And third, bring their brands to market in a focused way that would resonate with distributor partners, retailers, bar owners, and (most importantly) consumers.

