3 hidden benefits of small talk

One feature of working in a physical office is that you bump into colleagues all the time. If you find yourself with a coworker in the break room, on the elevator, or waiting for a meeting to start, it’s natural to have a brief conversation about a topic unrelated to work. You might chat about a recent vacation, your new puppy, the weather, or a movie you saw.
These natural opportunities to engage in conversation are often missing in remote work environments (although there are things you can do to intentionally build small talk into all-remote or hybrid settings).
When you work from home, you might not miss these casual conversations about unimportant topics. So you might think they’re a waste of time, that they have little impact on your work, and that they certainly don’t affect your overall workplace satisfaction. Here’s why you’re probably wrong:
Small talk can make your work easier
Most of the work you do requires other people doing their jobs too. You contribute a part of a project, and the specific things you need to do are influenced by progress that other people are making. Sometimes the results of other people’s efforts change what you need to do completely.
That means you need to be kept apprised of what others have accomplished.
Within a team, that communication happens naturally because you’re consistently in touch with people you work with closely. Plus, the project management tools teams use make sure that central players can access current information. But when the results of another team’s efforts affect what you do, you may find that you’re out of the loop.
That’s where small talk comes in handy. By being a present part of the work environment, people from other teams are more likely to remember to bring you up to speed on developments that affect your work. As a result, you’ll have the latest information. That makes you more efficient and less likely to waste your time on tasks that no longer need to be done.
Small talk can make you a better manager
In an era of emails and DMs, a lot of your communication with colleagues happens via text rather than face-to-face. When you’re a manager or leader, that means you’re likely to make a lot of requests of other people by writing to rather than having a verbal conversation.