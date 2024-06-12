3 hidden benefits of small talk

One feature of working in a physical office is that you bump into colleagues all the time. If you find yourself with a coworker in the break room, on the elevator, or waiting for a meeting to start, it’s natural to have a brief conversation about a topic unrelated to work. You might chat about a recent vacation, your new puppy, the weather, or a movie you saw.

These natural opportunities to engage in conversation are often missing in remote work environments (although there are things you can do to intentionally build small talk into all-remote or hybrid settings).



When you work from home, you might not miss these casual conversations about unimportant topics. So you might think they’re a waste of time, that they have little impact on your work, and that they certainly don’t affect your overall workplace satisfaction. Here’s why you’re probably wrong:

Small talk can make your work easier

Most of the work you do requires other people doing their jobs too. You contribute a part of a project, and the specific things you need to do are influenced by progress that other people are making. Sometimes the results of other people’s efforts change what you need to do completely.

That means you need to be kept apprised of what others have accomplished.