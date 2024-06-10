Starbucks is the latest brand to launch its own movie studio

BY Sarah Bregel2 minute read

Move over, Paramount Pictures. Starbucks is coming to Hollywood.

The coffee chain just announced that it’s throwing its mug into the filmmaking business. It’s officially launching its own production company, Starbucks Studios. According to a statement on the brand’s website, the coffee giant has always been a proponent of storytelling. Christy Cain, vice president of brand and partnerships marketing, said in the statement that Starbucks fosters “human connection and joy,” and the production company will allow it to advance that mission and “to nurture the limitless possibilities of human connection.” “We’re honored to have the opportunity to shine a light on the stories and people who inspire us, from young, emerging artists to innovators, changemakers and others who are making a positive impact on the world,” she continued.

The chain isn’t going it alone, however. Starbucks will be partnering with Sugar23, a media company founded by Michael Sugar, an Oscar-winning producer known for films like Spotlight and Collateral Beauty, who also specializes in bridging the gap between brands and entertainment. “Storytelling is deeply ingrained in what Starbucks does, and Starbucks Studios is a natural extension of these efforts,” Sugar said in the announcement. “Together, we will harness the power of storytelling to foster connections, inspire change, and build a stronger sense of community. We’re excited to work alongside the incredible Starbucks team and invite all our collaborators in Hollywood and beyond to join us in creating premium entertainment.” While it may seem like a stretch, Starbucks has been expanding in a variety of ways. It announced a new global leadership program back in April, and is striving to open thousands more stores both in and out of the U.S.