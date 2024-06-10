Fast company logo
What to know about OpenAI’s new CFO and CPO

[Photos: Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images]

BY Jessica Bursztynsky1 minute read

OpenAI named Sarah Friar as its CFO and Kevin Weil as CPO, the artificial intelligence company announced Monday.

The move to bring in the two Silicon Valley veterans comes as the company is expanding its partnerships and ramping up its suite of AI offerings.

“Sarah and Kevin bring a depth of experience that will enable OpenAI to scale our operations, set a strategy for the next phase of growth, and ensure that our teams have the resources they need to continue to thrive,” CEO Sam Altman said in a press release.

Friar most recently served as the CEO of Nextdoor. Prior to that role, she was CFO at Square and also worked at Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, and Salesforce. Weil was most recently president of product and business at Planet Labs, a satellite imagery firm. He also was VP of product at Instagram and SVP of product at Twitter.

advertisement

The hiring announcement comes after a number of high-profile departures at the artificial intelligence company. Cofounder Ilya Sutskever, who helped lead a safety team that worked to ensure artificial general intelligence didn’t turn on humans, left the company in May. Jan Leike, the team’s other leader, also quit and shared a lengthy thread on X that criticized the company and leadership.

