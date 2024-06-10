What to know about OpenAI’s new CFO and CPO

The move to bring in the two Silicon Valley veterans comes as the company is expanding its partnerships and ramping up its suite of AI offerings.

“Sarah and Kevin bring a depth of experience that will enable OpenAI to scale our operations, set a strategy for the next phase of growth, and ensure that our teams have the resources they need to continue to thrive,” CEO Sam Altman said in a press release.

Friar most recently served as the CEO of Nextdoor. Prior to that role, she was CFO at Square and also worked at Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, and Salesforce. Weil was most recently president of product and business at Planet Labs, a satellite imagery firm. He also was VP of product at Instagram and SVP of product at Twitter.