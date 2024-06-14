business-renovation-101-10-steps-to-hiring-a-compatible-contractor

BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

When your company is about to undergo a renovation, it’s important to find the right designer or design team you can trust to get the job done correctly. Beyond that, it’s also necessary to hire someone who not only aligns with your vision but is also passionate enough about the project to share new ideas you may not have considered.

To help leaders avoid any pitfalls they may come across during their search, 10 experts from Fast Company Executive Board each discuss one factor to keep in mind throughout the hiring and contracting process. 1. KNOW HOW TO ARTICULATE YOUR BRAND’S VALUE AND VOICE CLEARLY. You know your brand better than anybody. Before interviewing any potential firms, understand what makes your brand valuable and know how to articulate it. Design firms can only go off of what you tell them, so being very specific in your brand voice while being very open to any look makes a good design partnership. – Nisha Anand, Dream.Org

2. ENSURE DESIGNER COMPATIBILITY WITH THE BRAND’S STYLE, BIZ RHYTHMS, AND END-USER NEEDS. I owned a design firm for eight years, and I hired many design firms. References, portfolio, and past performance are table stakes. What matters is the compatibility of working styles and business rhythms and the ability of the company to understand your end customers, users, and stakeholders. Invest sufficient time in design and ethnographic research and resist the urge to create something that just looks cool. – Elizabeth Kiehner, Nortal 3. FOCUS ON FINDING THE RIGHT DESIGNER VERSUS THE RIGHT DESIGN FIRM.

Make sure that the person working on your assignment did the work that’s on the wall. Hire for the designer or team you’ll be working with, not for the firm itself. If you love the designer’s work, you’ll love the firm. – Patrick Hanlon, primalbranding.co 4. RESEARCH YOUR DESIGN FIRM OPTIONS. Meet with a couple of firms to understand their different approaches and what it will cost. Assess design firms based on their expertise, as evidenced by their portfolio, references, and proven approach to your specific type of challenge. Always ask who will be dedicated to your project and meet with them, not just the founder or salesperson. Look for the following traits: confidence, humility, and experience balanced with curiosity. – Theresa Neil, Guidea

5. HIRE A DESIGNER WHO CARES ABOUT THE PROJECT AS MUCH AS YOU DO. Finding a designer who has a passion for your project is necessary. When minds align, great things can happen, but this doesn’t happen without passion for the project. For example, our agency partner is intrigued and excited about our agriculture industry. When we redesigned our office space, I never imagined an 8,000-pound tractor in the lobby, but passion fuels purpose. – Tobias Lee, Ever.Ag 6. LOOK AT THE DATA POINTS AND OUTCOMES FROM PREVIOUS PROJECTS.

It can be tempting to hire a firm based on a recognizable name, the company size, or even the services they advertise. Remember, all design isn’t just aesthetic, it’s functional too. The right design firm should be able to show that they have done it before, achieved results, and have the data points to prove that it was the right solution. – Bruno Guicardi, CI&T 7. ENGAGE WITH THE POTENTIAL DESIGNERS, DEVELOPERS, AND ARTISTS. Are you meeting with the team who will actually do the work? You need to engage with the designers, developers, and artists themselves. Listen to their vision and passion for your project. Don’t be swayed by slick presentations or senior execs who disappear post-signing. Your agency relationship is just that—a relationship. You need chemistry with the people you’ll collaborate with daily. –Barry Fiske, Merkle

8. OBSERVE THE DESIGN TEAM’S TRANSPARENCY AND WORK ETHIC. Make sure it’s the right fit. Working with a design firm can be fun if the fit is right. Does the firm understand the vision? Do they fit the culture? Do they get your organization? Are they willing to be transparent and help push when needed? Those aspects are more important than price and speed, which are too often prioritized. Design is so specific, and it is essential to have great alignment for great outcomes! – Jeff Morrison, Medical Leverage 9. CONSIDER THE DESIGNER AS A PROSPECTIVE COLLABORATOR, NOT A VENDOR.