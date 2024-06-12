Learning-to-lead-effectively-in-the-workplace-16-tips-to-success

BY Fast Company Executive Board6 minute read

Leading an organization to success can be a tremendous amount of pressure, but managing teams and being a positive influence on how they see the institution can be an even trickier balance to strike—whether you are new or seasoned when it comes to guiding direct reports in the workplace.

Here, 16 Fast Company Executive Board members each talk about the most important thing they have learned in their current role about how to lead others in an organization or department. 1. ESTABLISHING AND MAINTAINING FOLLOWERSHIP It’s important to establish and maintain followership. It sets a strong foundation for trust and integrity, which can help team members support their leader’s vision while driving collaboration. Followers who believe in their leaders and the organization’s ethics are more committed and productive. This ultimately creates an environment where leaders can provide support, constructive criticism, and new ideas. – Yusuf Qasim, Zelis

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

2. PUTTING PEOPLE FIRST The key to leading an organization that engages passionate employees is putting people first. When people have confidence that their work is valued, they are inspired to go for it. I have learned that a key is showing up authentically myself. This means setting the example that it’s okay to be human and creating a culture where missteps are seen as opportunities rather than something to fear. – Kate Williams, 1% for the Planet 3. CREATING REAL-WORLD, IN-PERSON EXPERIENCES

When you’re leading a department, there’s no substitute for real-world, in-person experience. It’s important to understand theoretical knowledge related to your role, but it’s even more important to put that into practice. In addition, if you’re managing a global team like I am, it helps a lot to visit your people often and make region-specific adjustments to your global plans. – Dux Raymond Sy, AvePoint 4. PRESENTING A CLEAR VISION AND PROVIDING A SAFE SPACE FOR ALL Shared leadership creates strength. It requires everyone to have a clear understanding of the role they play, empathy for the role others on the team play, and support for one another to drive toward the best solution. Leaders who present a clear vision and enable a safe space for their people to bring their unique talents in an environment of shared leadership make faster progress with strong teams. – Holly Sydnor, AWL Strategies

5. STAYING PROACTIVE ABOUT MEETING CUSTOMERS DURING THE ‘OFF-SEASON’ Proactively meeting your customers in the “off-season” when there are no issues to solve or deals to close is essential. Just be sure not to undercut your team’s customer access through that customer engagement. This ensures you have relationships in place with customers before the difficult discussions take place and can add value when it is needed most. – John DiSilvestro, Woodward, Inc. 6. HIRING PEOPLE WHO ALIGN WITH COMPANY CULTURE, MISSION, VISION, AND GOALS

Invest in making the right hires early on to advance your organization and create a culture of transparency around the mission, vision, and goals. Share the results quarterly and celebrate the wins together along the way. As you scale, make sure you have a way to keep this level of transparency and focus through great communication and interactions with your team as a group and as individuals. – Kathleen Lucente, Red Fan Communications 7. FOSTERING A TRUSTING AND TRANSPARENT WORK CULTURE FOR EMPLOYEES Creating a culture of trust and transparency is crucial to leadership. When employees feel trusted and esteemed, they are motivated and produce more. Open communication builds good relationships among team members and aligns them properly with the organization’s goals and objectives. – Christena Garduno, Media Culture

8. SETTING ATTAINABLE EXPECTATIONS Communication is always key. Being clear, concise, and setting attainable expectations for everyone is what others look for. When everyone is communicating, you work together easier and get goals accomplished. Weed out the team members who can’t or won’t communicate. – Dawn Sizer, 3rd Element Consulting Inc. 9. EXPLAINING ‘WHY’ AND ‘HOW’ PEOPLE FIT INTO THE BIG PICTURE

advertisement

The team wants to understand the vision of the organization and its “why” and know how they fit into the overall big picture. It’s also important for a leader to know their team members holistically, as people, and know their strengths. Team members love leaders who are visionary, transparent, authentic, and kind. This builds trust and creates an environment of growth, satisfaction, and happiness. – Jo Ann Herold, Herold Growth Consulting 10. LEARNING TO HAVE PATIENCE WITH OTHERS As a three-time founder, I’ve learned to be patient with people. Leaders are often impatient, with themselves and with others. This often stems from a deep-seated desire to see immediate results. But building an organization takes time. While time is often of the essence, if you run too fast, you’ll leave everyone behind. My experiences have taught me that building is a process that unfolds over time. – Tom Freiling, Freiling Agency

11. DEMONSTRATING EMPATHY TO EMPLOYEES Leadership is really about having a clear vision and a determination to achieve the mission, but it’s also about taking care of your people. You can try to whip people into submission, and sometimes you need to dish out discipline, but in most cases, a combination of empathy, motivational talks, and achievement rewards is often more effective. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures 12. HAVING THE WILLINGNESS TO SHIFT YOUR ALTITUDES AND PERSPECTIVES

Agility is vital. Based on their function and seniority, everyone approaches challenges differently. Leaders who can shift altitudes and perspectives are poised to better understand what matters to each stakeholder. This creates an outsized advantage in building a rapport to influence and generate solutions. – Dr. Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 13. CELEBRATING EMPLOYEE WINS—LARGE AND SMALL As a leader, one of the most important things is celebrating every win, both large and small. Lift each other up and always acknowledge your team’s individual contributions. It literally takes a village to close a deal, and too often, we do not acknowledge all the departments that played a role in getting to the goal line. – Chris Lee, Zilliant

14. ALLOWING EMPLOYEES TO OPERATE ON FLEXIBLE SCHEDULES Allowing your team to be flexible with where, when, and how they work can do wonders for productivity and performance. If you can let your team work on their own schedule, the work they produce will be better than forcing them to do it on your schedule. At the end of the day, isn’t the most important thing that you are getting quality work? You get that from a happy team, and flexibility provides that. – Jason Hall, Five Channels 15. BEING AWARE OF (AND REMOVING) THE BAD ACTORS