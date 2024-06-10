6 great Apple UX updates that will make your digital life easier

The iPhone is an iterative machine. It’s been 17 years since the iPhone launched, and truth be told, it’s getting harder to wow people with unheard-of new features. The most we can ask for are little updates that will make our (digital) lives easier—and that’s exactly what Apple is giving us. Today at WWDC, Apple announced a slew of new UX features that are coming down the pike. Here are some of our favorites.

With the new iOS 18, iMessages can be bolded, underlined, and italicized. And the popular tapback feature has expanded from just six reactions, including a heart, thumbs up, and thumbs down, to all emoji and stickers. New text effects like jitter, nod, bounce, and blow away can also be added to messages, and a Send Later feature allows users to schedule text messages.

A shimmery new Siri

With its introduction of of its new Apple Intelligence AI features, Apple is also revamping Siri in both function and appearance. Now when you activate Siri, the voice assistant will appear as an iridescent glow that ripples across your homescreen.

[Photo: Apple]

Airpods are more hands-free

The true promise of the Airpods is that they are a cord-free, hands-free experience. That’s not the reality, of course. There are plenty of instances where you have to pull out a phone to control your music or answer a call. Now, Airpods will let people answer or decline a call with a simple gesture. Nod your head “yes” to answer; shake your head “no” to decline. There’s lots of room for error with this feature, but if it works, it’s a pleasantly simple way to make interacting with your phone more intuitive.