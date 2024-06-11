‘Her’ isn’t the movie you should watch to learn about AI companions. It’s ‘The Stepford Wives’

When OpenAI launched the voice assistant ChatGPT-4o in May, users quickly noticed some eerie similarities to the 2013 Spike Jonze film Her. Scarlett Johansson, who voiced the film’s AI assistant, Samantha, even called out the company for producing a voice so indistinguishable from her own. Still, if Her is instructive of the present state of AI companions, Stepford Wives presents a blueprint for the future. AI has now been given a voice; in the future, it will have a body.

Exactly 20 years ago, Frank Oz rebooted the 1972 novel and 1975 film, delving back into that dystopian suburb of robotic wives. Nicole Kidman plays Joanna, a TV magnate who watches as her friends are turned into automated, lifeless household machines. Nowadays, with the advent of AI and the push toward more intuitive robotic technology, we may be seeing the reverse. That is, the machines are becoming Stepford wives.

Conversations with experts in the field of embodied AI companions, from intimacy robots to VR girlfriends, reveals the Stepfordian direction our technology is headed.

The rise of the intimacy robot

While AI companions proliferate, some startups are taking the next step of inputting the technology into an embodied presence. In Japan, Gatebox offers projection tubes with AI virtual home assistants coded to look like popular characters. Men are now marrying their Gatebox holograms (though these matrimonies can still suffer from poor communication between its participants, this time in the form of network error). And, like Stepford’s robotic wives, the Gatebox wife remains docile to its husband (that is, its owner).