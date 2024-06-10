Apple’s commitment to data privacy could pay off big with its AI

At long last, Apple has finally entered the AI race . The company announced on Monday a raft of new AI-driven features at its WWDC developer conference, as well as a new partnership with generative AI upstart OpenAI .

Apple very clearly laid out its approach to the new technology, with a focus on practicality, personalization, and privacy. And while many of the features announced can’t be called cutting edge, they do play to Apple’s strengths.

Some of Apple’s newly announced artificial intelligence features are indeed a bit predictable. Touting users’ ability to access writing assistance tools from numerous points within their operating system and ask AI to generate unique emojis is nice, but not a radical leap forward in productivity.

In order to make personal AI more useful, Apple is giving its models access to more of the user’s (anonymized) information and apps. “The writing assistance and image generation stuff is just table stakes,” says Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart. “Where Apple is different is its ability to reach across different apps, and do it for you securely on your device. Nobody else is doing that.”