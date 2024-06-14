Fast company logo
If you’ve got a LinkedIn account and some time, you can get up to speed on AI’s basics—and beyond.

6 free, beginner-level AI courses from LinkedIn Learning

[Images: mycola/Getty Images; karsten madsen/Pexels]

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

Whether you’re curious about artificial intelligence but don’t know where to start or you’re already itching to harness the power of AI in your work, there’s plenty of great educational content out there to get you started.

Here’s a look at a handful of helpful, high-quality LinkedIn Learning courses for beginners—each available free with a LinkedIn account.

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence

Just like it says on the tin, this introductory AI course aims to demystify AI by providing a high-level overview of key concepts such as machine learning, neural networks, and deep learning.

Ultimately, it helps participants understand AI and how it can be used as a practical set of technology tools. It’s a good bet if you’re not sure where to start.

Midjourney: Tips and Techniques for Creating Images

This popular course introduces Midjourney, a powerful AI tool for generating images. It covers the basics of creating effective text prompts, and advanced techniques such as blending images and using external images with prompts.

The course also discusses Midjourney’s copyright implications and alternative image-generative AI apps. If you’re interested in text-to-image tools, this is your course.

OpenAI API: Building Assistants

The real fun begins once you learn to build your own AI assistant—one that draws upon its own instructions and knowledge base to help you in your personal life, at work, or both.

