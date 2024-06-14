6 free, beginner-level AI courses from LinkedIn Learning

Whether you’re curious about artificial intelligence but don’t know where to start or you’re already itching to harness the power of AI in your work, there’s plenty of great educational content out there to get you started.

Here’s a look at a handful of helpful, high-quality LinkedIn Learning courses for beginners—each available free with a LinkedIn account.

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence

Just like it says on the tin, this introductory AI course aims to demystify AI by providing a high-level overview of key concepts such as machine learning, neural networks, and deep learning.

Ultimately, it helps participants understand AI and how it can be used as a practical set of technology tools. It’s a good bet if you’re not sure where to start.