Raspberry Pi is going public on Friday. Its biggest fans are dreading it

With a price of just $35, the credit card-sized computer was an inexpensive way for students to learn new programming languages, but it quickly became a platform for all kinds of creative tech projects. Within months, people had turned their Pis into retro game consoles, digital signage controllers, connected camera modules, robot command centers, and more.

Some of those hobbyists now fear for what Raspberry Pi will transform into next. On Friday, June 14, Raspberry Pi is expected to make an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange. With the IPO, the Cambridge-based Raspberry Pi Ltd. will no longer be a subsidiary of the non-profit Raspberry Pi Foundation, but a publicly-traded company valued at nearly $700 million, according to Bloomberg.

Reactions have been predictably wary. “Perhaps the end of RPi as we know it,” reads a post on Reddit. “Well, that was a good run,” reads the top comment in Ars Technica’s coverage of the IPO announcement from January. “With all the best intentions and all the will in the world, these things never end well for the consumer,” says a comment on Raspberry Pi’s official forums.