We spent nearly a year building a generative AI tool. These are the 5 (hard) lessons we learned

When generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) emerged prominently in late 2022, it quickly became the next big thing. McKinsey also got inspired, not only publishing extensively on the topic but also realizing that it could use gen AI to help bring together the company’s vast but separate knowledge sources.

Say hello to “Lilli,” the gen AI tool launched in August 2023. Named after Lillian Dombrowski, the first professional woman hired by McKinsey in 1945, our goal was to aggregate McKinsey’s 40-plus sources and capabilities into a single platform. This would allow teams around the world to readily access McKinsey’s knowledge, generate insights, and thus help clients.

That was the idea, and we got there. But it was far from easy. The effort was rife with technical hurdles. To give just one example, much of McKinsey’s knowledge is codified in PowerPoint presentations, which Lilli could not read well. At first, we could only parse roughly 15% of a PowerPoint document. We had to create our own tool to be able to read over 85% of any kind of document. With so many challenges and the need to work in a fundamentally new way, we described ourselves as riding the “struggle bus.”

Technological change is inherently difficult. For any organization, incorporating gen AI will probably feature such difficulties. That said, it is possible to benefit from experience. Looking back on our 11-month effort, here are five principles we learned—sometimes the hard way.