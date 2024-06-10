BP requires employees to disclose intimate relationships with coworkers following CEO Looney’s dismissal

BP employees must disclose any intimate relationships with colleagues or risk losing their jobs, the oil major told staff in a policy update, following the sacking of former CEO Bernard Looney for failing to do so.
The updated conflicts of interest policy, which was communicated to staff via email last week and seen by Reuters, highlights how Looney’s sudden departure last September continues to reverberate through the company.
The updated policy “prohibits employees from directly or indirectly managing relatives or those with whom they’re in an intimate relationship,” according to the memo.
The London-listed company said that employees will face disciplinary action including potential dismissal for failing to comply with the new requirements.
In addition to the updated policy, which is part of BP’s code of conduct, thousands of senior leaders are required to declare any intimate relationships with employees or agency workers occurring within the last 3 years. The managers were given a three-month grace period running to September 1 to make such declarations.
BP confirmed the policy update regarding conflicts of interest arising from familial and intimate relationships at work.
“Employees were previously required to disclose and record such relationships if they felt there could be a conflict of interest,” the company said in an emailed statement. “Now they are required to disclose intimate relationships at work, whether or not they feel they represent a conflict of interest.”