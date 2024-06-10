Boeing’s Starliner has more test objectives to reach

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft scored a crucial achievement last week with the delivery of two astronauts to the International Space Station , but problems encountered along its journey in space and more hurdles that lie ahead make the aerospace giant’s goal toward routine missions a distant prospect.

The CST-100 Starliner capsule’s first crewed docking with two astronauts to the International Space Station on Thursday marked a long-sought safety demonstration for two audiences: NASA, which wants a second U.S. spacecraft for rides to orbit, and the nascent market for private astronaut missions that is currently dominated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and its Crew Dragon capsule.

But before Boeing can chip away at SpaceX’s grip on government and private orbital human spaceflight, its Starliner has several more test objectives to reach.

“It’s a critical step, because if they can’t successfully transport human beings to space, and safely return them, then they haven’t proven what they need to do to conduct any missions,” said Patricia Sanders, who until February was the longtime chair of NASA’s Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel.