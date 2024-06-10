How to watch Apple’s WWDC AI event and keynote in time zones around the world

Today is one of the most important days of the year for Apple. Its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off, where the company will reveal features of the upcoming operating systems that power all of its devices.

But WWDC24 is arguably the most important event Apple has held in years. That’s because Apple is not only expected to focus on its operating system updates but also show off how the company plans to bring artificial intelligence features to them. In other words, today’s keynote is where we learn what Apple’s plans are for AI.

Given that Apple has a lot of questions to answer about its AI plans, it’s likely that the WWDC24 keynote will be one of the most watched in years. So, what time does the keynote kick off and how can you watch it? Here’s what you need to know.

What time is Apple’s WWDC 24 keynote?

Apple’s 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference keynote takes place today, Monday, June 10, 2024.