Yes, even CEOs need mentors. Here’s why

And as much as it sounds like a corporate cliché, there is truth to that statement. When you ascend to the role of CEO, you don’t get the same level of camaraderie or support like you do when you’re part of a team. And it becomes less and less obvious who you should turn to for support.

People who become leaders tend to view their role as as a guide to others. In the process, they overlook the fact that they still need help and advice themselves. The truth is, great leaders need great mentors. Even at the top, leaders need someone in their corner. The problem is that finding honest feedback becomes more and more like trying to catch a unicorn. It feels elusive and, at times, downright impossible.

The challenges of CEO leadership

CEOs face a landscape fraught with complexity and uncertainty. Sure, they might be equipped with invaluable experience that got them to the top in the first place. However, the nature of leadership at this level requires a shift in perspective.