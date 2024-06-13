Yes, even CEOs need mentors. Here’s why

You’ve probably heard the phrase, “It’s lonely at the top.”
And as much as it sounds like a corporate cliché, there is truth to that statement. When you ascend to the role of CEO, you don’t get the same level of camaraderie or support like you do when you’re part of a team. And it becomes less and less obvious who you should turn to for support.
People who become leaders tend to view their role as as a guide to others. In the process, they overlook the fact that they still need help and advice themselves. The truth is, great leaders need great mentors. Even at the top, leaders need someone in their corner. The problem is that finding honest feedback becomes more and more like trying to catch a unicorn. It feels elusive and, at times, downright impossible.
The challenges of CEO leadership
CEOs face a landscape fraught with complexity and uncertainty. Sure, they might be equipped with invaluable experience that got them to the top in the first place. However, the nature of leadership at this level requires a shift in perspective.
When you’re a leader, it’s no longer just about executing your work to the best of your ability. You need to make sure that strategic thinking, vision-setting, and stakeholder engagement takes center stage. Your decisions and actions also have a greater potential impact as you become responsible for more people and an increased budget. One wrong move, and it’s not just your reputation on the line—it’s the company’s bottom line, too.
In this high-stakes environment, the need for support and reliable counsel becomes even more important than ever.
Breaking the echo chamber
One of the greatest obstacles that CEOs encounter is the isolation that accompanies their position. In most instances the leader is often sealed off within an echo chamber, void of the truth and brewing concerns. Subordinates often hesitate to offer bad news or dissenting opinions. Winston Churchill famously complained that “The temptation to tell a chief in a great position the things he most likes to hear is one of the commonest explanations of mistaken policy.”