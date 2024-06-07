New York to ban ‘addictive’ suggested posts on social media feeds for kids

Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to sign it into law.

The move comes amid heightened concern about social media use among children and an ever-unfolding push to regulate tech platforms in different ways at the state and federal levels.

In practice, the bill would stop platforms from showing suggested posts to people under the age of 18, content the legislation describes as “addictive.” Instead, children would get posts only from accounts they follow. A minor could still get the suggested posts if he or she has what the bill defines as “verifiable parental consent.”