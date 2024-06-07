Fast company logo
As with any regulatory effort against social media companies, New York’s bill has drawn heavy pushback from the tech industry, which argues it unconstitutionally censors the sites.

New York to ban ‘addictive’ suggested posts on social media feeds for kids

Teens check their phones at Roosevelt Field shopping mall in Garden City, New York. [Photo: Seth Wenig/AP, File]

BY Associated Press2 minute read

The New York state Legislature on Friday passed a bill that would allow parents to block their kids from getting social media posts suggested by a platform’s algorithm—a regulation that tries to curtail feeds that critics argue are addicting to children.

Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to sign it into law.

The move comes amid heightened concern about social media use among children and an ever-unfolding push to regulate tech platforms in different ways at the state and federal levels.

In practice, the bill would stop platforms from showing suggested posts to people under the age of 18, content the legislation describes as “addictive.” Instead, children would get posts only from accounts they follow. A minor could still get the suggested posts if he or she has what the bill defines as “verifiable parental consent.”

It would also block platforms from sending notifications about suggested posts to minors between midnight and 6 a.m. without parental consent.

The legislation tasks Attorney General Letitia James, who pushed for the bill, with coming up with rules to determine both the age of the user and a mechanism to determine parental consent. The bill would take effect 180 days after James establishes those guidelines.

“Our children are enduring a mental health crisis, and social media is fueling the fire and profiting from the epidemic,” James said.

