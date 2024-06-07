How to optimize hybrid work for greater innovation

Business leaders are still trying to figure out what hybrid work approach is best to foster a positive employee experience that also boosts productivity. In fact, in the past four years, 74% of companies have changed their hybrid work policy more than once.

While there is no universal solution for successful hybrid work, my team at Lucid Software conducted a survey to understand knowledge workers’ perspectives on hybrid work, which revealed that interesting statistic, and many more. Surprisingly, almost three-quarters (71%) of employees want to go into the office at some point during the week, and 67% are satisfied with their company’s hybrid work approach. However, the survey revealed that the greatest challenge companies and teams face is maintaining productivity amid evolving policies.

Where is the disconnect?

In our survey, 75% of knowledge workers said ineffective communication or collaboration hinders innovation within their organization. Many knowledge workers struggle to collaborate effectively in hybrid settings because they’ve never received proper training for it. While it’s easy to just “work,” there are strategies and tools that can significantly enhance productivity in hybrid environments.

So, what can executives do to support effective teamwork, productivity, and collaboration, which, in turn, supports greater company innovation?