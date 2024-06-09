Fast company logo
‘Fast Company’ spoke with Salesforce’s chief people officer, Nathalie Scardino, about what happens when AI takes over tasks that workers used to do.

What Salesforce learned after saving 50,000 hours of work using AI

[Source images: MirageC/Getty Images; FancyStudio/Getty Images]

BY AJ Hess9 minute read

Salesforce recently announced that it has introduced more than 50 AI-powered tools among its workforce and reported that these tools have collectively saved all of its employees in excess of 50,000 hours—or 24 years’ worth—of working time in just three months.

As a company, Salesforce serves as an especially compelling case study for the impact of AI on work—not only because the company tests tools on their own workforce, but because so many others rely on Salesforce’s products to do their jobs each day. Simply put: Salesforce is in the business of work. 

Salesforce has more than 70,000 employees worldwide—a 30% increase since 2020. And the software giant builds the products that are used by employees at some 150,000 workplaces, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies; from sales and customer service teams to marketing and tech teams. 

Salesforce has implemented its “Einstein” AI capabilities into many internal tools. For instance, Salesforce embedded Einstein into BaseCamp, a platform that Salesforce employees can use to ask company-related questions and get personalized answers. Salesforce also built Einstein into its employee onboarding processes so that new hires can ask questions about their benefits information and orientation checklists. Salesforce also added the AI-powered application into Slack, which can complete tasks like scheduling and summarizing meetings. 

AJ Hess is a Staff Editor at Fast Company, editing and writing articles for the Work Life section. As a multimedia journalist, Hess covers the future of work, capitalism, and society through the lenses of technology, labor, and sport.  More

