Walmart shareholders voted down proposals on animal welfare, racial equity, workplace violence, and others

Last week, Walmart announced the shareholding voting results for its Annual Shareholders’ meeting.
During the meeting, all seven shareholder proposals—including those related to workplace safety, animal welfare, and racial equity—were voted down, all with an overwhelming majority. The meeting was conducted virtually, with approximately 91% of all outstanding shares represented.
Here are the proposals that were voted down, as well as the percentage of shares that were voted it received:
- Publication of animal welfare targets (12.5%): Walmart had been promising “action to further the humane treatment of animals in its supply chain” since 2006. One of the practices that Walmart still engages in is the confinement of pregnant pigs in solitary gestation crates, where they could spend months unable to even turn around. This practice has already been banned or restricted in a number of states, and many companies, including Kroger, Costco, Amazon, and Target, have already contributed measurable targets to move away from them. Yet Walmart encouraged shareholders to not support the proposal, arguing that “there is no consensus on the optimal approach for breeding sow housing.”
- Racial equity audit (15.4%): Shareholders requested that Walmart conduct a third-party, independent racial equity audit analyzing Walmart’s adverse impacts on Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities to provide recommendations for improving its racial equity impact. Walmart has recently faced claims of discrimination, including racial profiling and discriminatory hiring practices, to which the retailer has responded that such claims were “not supported by the evidence.” Although people of color make up 49% of Walmart’s U.S. workforce, they only make up 28% of its U.S. officers and 18% of its board of directors. Walmart responded that it has already “taken extensive steps to review [its] business practices and has active feedback mechanisms to promote continual enhancement of strategies and initiatives.”
- Human rights impact assessments (11.5%): Shareholders requested that Walmart publish Human Rights Impact Assessments (HRIAs) to keep better track of supply chains, arguing that the low cost of conducting HRIAs relative to the significant potential costs of human rights violations will be beneficial to the company. Walmart argued that the proposal isn’t necessary because it already conducts HRIAs consistent with its “established approach to human rights due diligence.”
- Fair compensation policy (4.4%): Shareholders requested that Walmart set a fair compensation policy to provide workers with minimum earnings necessary to meet a family’s basic needs. Walmart’s current minimum wage for store associates is $14 per hour, far below the $25.02 per hour that a worker annually needs for a family of four with two working adults, according to a living wage calculator from MIT. Meanwhile, the company’s CEO makes 933 more times than its median employees. Walmart responded by saying the company’s average wage for store associates was $17.50 an hour, which is higher than the minimum of $14.
- Report on respecting civil liberties (0.5%): Shareholders requested that the board of directors conduct an evaluation and issue a civil rights and nondiscrimination report. According to a Freedom at Work survey, 60% of employees in the U.S. responded that they were concerned that their company would punish them for expressing their religious or political views at work. Despite Walmart publicly prohibiting discrimination on many characteristics, it still does not provide its employees with protection against viewpoint discrimination. Walmart responded by saying that it already has policies and practices in place, as it recognizes “diverse cultural differences” and acknowledges “the role of government in defining laws recognizing these cultural attributes.”
- Workplace safety and violence review (19.1%): Shareholders requested that Walmart conduct a third-party, independent review of the impact of company policies on workplace safety and violence, including an evaluation of business practices that contribute to an unsafe work environment and recommendations that will help Walmart prevent workplace violence. This comes after a violent incident at Walmart was reported in the news every month in 2023, and with gun safety groups having tracked hundreds of gun-related incidents at Walmart stores since 2020. Walmart argues that its safety record is “consistent with or better than that of U.S. retail peers.”
- Corporate financial sustainability report (0.4%): Shareholders requested that the board of directors create a committee to oversee the fiduciary impact of Walmart’s policy positions and charitable giving. This comes as recent events surrounding Disney and Target have revealed that company revenue tends to drop when companies take overtly political and divisive positions that alienate consumers. Walmart stated that the board already has a Nominating and Governance Committee that is responsible for overseeing these issues.