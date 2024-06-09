Beyond Seinfeld’s ‘Unfrosted,’ the Pop-Tarts story teaches entrepreneurs an important lesson

The recent release of Unfrosted, which was directed by Jerry Seinfeld, had an underwhelming debut on Netflix and has even been declared “one of the decade’s worst movies.”
But with a star-studded cast that includes Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, and Amy Schumer, plus America’s love of the Pop-Tart—$3 billion sold in 2022—the movie has the potential to become a cult classic.
And although it may leave viewers wishing for the 93 minutes back that they spent watching the film, the true history of the toaster pastry can teach a valuable lesson about the perseverance of serial entrepreneurs and the strategic decisions that can create a competitive advantage.
In my teaching, research, and work with student entrepreneurs over the past 15 years, I have learned that entrepreneurial ideas don’t have to be “new to the world” to achieve success.
A new invention: Cold cereal
In 1876, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, a well-known physician and author, took over as head of the Battle Creek Sanitarium. The famous medical spa attracted thousands of patients each year to the small town of Battle Creek, Michigan.
John’s younger brother, William Keith Kellogg, ran the day-to-day operations, while John sought to give his patients fresh air and a vegetarian, whole-grain diet, which he termed “biological living.”
The diet inspired the brothers to develop a formula for a healthy breakfast recognizable today as flaked cold cereal. John Kellogg viewed the cereal as a remedy for his sick patients and created the Sanitas Food Company to manufacture it for the sanitarium guests.