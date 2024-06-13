Why entry-level and senior-level job interviews are totally different

BY Andrew Fennell4 minute read

It doesn’t matter whether it’s your first or your 15th time, interviews can be nerve-wracking—especially when you really want the job. The good news is that careful preparation and mastering key interview techniques can help you to give the best possible performance.

However, interviews differ depending on what stage you are at in your career. For this reason, all workers need to master basic interview techniques and then fine-tune more advanced interview strategies in accordance with their professional trajectories. Here’s what makes entry-level and senior-level jobs interviews so different—and what you can do to master both. What are hiring managers looking for? Hiring managers are always on the lookout for candidates who possess the right skills for the job. They are also, of course, looking for someone who is a good cultural fit. However, the exact requirements will differ depending on the seniority of the role you have applied for.

In entry-level interviews, there is often less pressure on candidates to explain their past experience and to demonstrate quantifiable results. Instead, more emphasis is typically placed on attitude, interest, and your drive to learn and grow in the role. However, when interviewing for senior-level positions, you must be more specific about your deliverables and quantifiable achievements. Because for higher-level roles, hiring managers are looking for candidates who can provide real results. How to nail entry-level job interviews With this in mind, if you’re hoping to land an entry-level position, there are several interview basics you need to know. Here’s how you can nail an entry-level interview:

1. Always prepare thoroughly Preparation is key and before any interview. For an entry-level job interview you should re-read the job description to familiarize yourself with the role and do some research about the company and its culture. It’s also a good idea to plan your journey to the interview ahead of time (or test out your devices if it’s a video interview) and print out your résumé to take with you. That’s because 84% of interviewers expect candidates to bring a copy of their résumé with them.

2. Practice common interview questions Another part of your preparation should be researching and practicing common interview questions. In entry-level roles, these are likely to be some of the more basic questions that help the hiring manager get to know who you are and why you’re interested in the role. 3. Make sure you look confident

You also need to make sure you dress smart and carry yourself with confidence. It’s important to look and act professional and be aware of your body language at all times. 4. Show your passion and interest When you’re new to the industry, employers don’t expect you to have too much experience behind you, but they do want to see you’re genuinely passionate about the role and industry.

Mention any experience, hobbies, or interests you have that are related to the job, and ask engaging and insightful questions. This will highlight your interest in the position and company. 5. Follow-up after the interview Finally, make sure you follow up after the interview and thank them for their time. This will once again show your keen interest and it can also help you to stand out from other candidates.

How to nail senior-level job interviews While all of the tips we’ve outlined above will still apply, you need to tailor your approach when hoping to secure a more senior position. This is because interviewing for senior roles comes with higher expectations and is usually a longer process. Here’s how to get it right: 1. Take your preparation to the next level It’s always important to research and prepare before an interview but now you need to take this up a notch. It’s vital that you know as much as you can about the company, its culture, its employees, and the people you’re meeting with. It’s also important to understand the organization’s position within the market and the latest news about the company.

2. Get ready for more complex interview questions At this stage, the interview questions will also become more intensive, so you need to prepare for this, too. Make sure to familiarize yourself with common questions for senior positions and prepare far more detailed examples in response. 3. Quantify your results wherever possible

When providing examples of your experience, make sure to quantify your achievements wherever possible. Giving figures, percentages, and monetary values can demonstrate the difference you’ve made in past roles and is more likely to impress. 4. Showcase your leadership skills Senior roles are more likely to require strong leadership and management skills, as well as the transferable skills that come along with this like collaboration, communication, and active listening. So, make sure to discuss how you’ll fit into the team and culture at an executive level.