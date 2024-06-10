This obesity-drug startup emerged from stealth with $290 million and plans to take on Wegovy and Zepbound 

Biopharma startup Metsera turned heads in April when it emerged from stealth, announcing $290 million in funding from prestigious backers—an all-star roster of scientists and executives—and a portfolio of drug assets all focused on what may be the most lucrative pharmaceutical opportunity ever: obesity.

Analysts have forecast the global market for obesity drugs to be worth $100 billion or more by 2030. Today, the market is split between drugmakers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, whose blockbuster GLP-1 drugs for diabetes and weight loss had combined sales for 2023 in excess of $23 billion. The breakout success of the drugs Novo’s Wegovy and Lilly’s Zepbound has set off a flurry of R&D, acquisition, and licensing as Big Pharma and startups alike vie for a piece of a market that looks virtually boundless. More than 30 companies have obesity-drug candidates moving through clinical trials, including Amgen, Roche, and Boehringer Ingelheim/Zealand, and biotechs such as Viking Therapeutics and Structure Therapeutics. Several have reported promising early data, showing more and faster weight loss than the currently available drugs.

Metsera’s CEO, Clive Meanwell, sees the competitive landscape as, essentially, a fight for third place: “Who has the best technology that could one day give you the bronze medal behind the silver and gold of Novo and Lilly? Because in this scale of market, a bronze medal is just fine, believe me.”

Going After Big Problems

In 1997, Meanwell, a former Roche executive, founded the Medicines Company, which developed the blood thinner Angiomax and the cholesterol-lowering drug Leqvio. In 2019, he sold the company to Novartis for $9.7 billion, and the next year founded the investment company Population Health Partners (PHP), where he remains chairman and managing partner. Teaming up with other pharma veterans, including former Pfizer CEO Ian Read, along with “guys from McKinsey and dealmakers,” as he calls them, his goal was to bring investors together around the “huge opportunities” to serve large populations that have been relatively neglected by the industry.