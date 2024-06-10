How Google ditched plastic packaging

If you take a new Pixel 8 phone out of its package, you might not notice what’s missing. But there’s no plastic wrap around the box. There’s no plastic coating on the box itself. The labels that seal the box are now made from paper; so is the sturdy hangtag at the top of the box. Inside, the phone is cushioned by molded fiber instead of PET, and there’s no plastic cover over it.

The packaging is now completely plastic-free—just like every other Google electronics package will be in the future as new products launch. The redesign process took the company three years. Each step was a challenge; just replacing the plastic coating on the box took 12 months. Now, the packaging team wants to help other brands make the same switch.

It’s an attempt to begin to address the enormous challenge of plastic waste: Of the 19 million tons of plastic that leaks to the environment each year, the biggest chunk comes from packaging. Even if plastic packaging ends up at a recycling center—and most of it doesn’t—it often isn’t recycled.

“While many plastic materials can technically be recycled, the reality is for many material recovery facilities it is very operationally and economically challenging,” says David Bourne, lead for environmental strategy at Google. It’s especially difficult to recycle a package with mixed materials. The solution: ditch plastic entirely.