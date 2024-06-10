Gamma’s AI can make your presentations more interesting

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.
Gamma has become one of my favorite new creativity tools. You can use it like Powerpoint or Google Slides, adding text and images to make impactful presentations. It lets you create vertical, square or horizontal slides. You can embed online content to make your deck stand out with videos, data or graphics. You can even use it to make quick websites.
Its best feature, though, is an easy-to-use application of AI. The AI will learn from any document you import, or you can use a text prompt to create a strong deck or site instantly. Read on for ideas for making the most of Gamma, along with a few limitations and alternatives.
Change the shape of your creation
- Set your canvas to landscape, portrait, square or fluid.
- Landscape works well for traditional presentations.
- Switch into vertical mode to make something great for social sharing.
- Make square visuals for Instagram or LinkedIn.
- Use fluid mode to adapt the presentation dimensions to the content you’re sharing so that you can mix and match.
- Present your deck from Gamma’s site or send a link. Or export a PDF or Powerpoint file.
Turn your deck into a site
Gamma makes it easy to build a site by creating a series of simple content cards. As easily as you’d create a short slide deck, you can craft a batch of individual cards that add up to a new site for a project, event, team or topic. You can then move the cards around to adjust the look. Here’s a one-minute video for a sense of the creation process.
Example For a personal site you can put a brief bio on a card, a headshot on another, a few portfolio elements on a third card, and contact info on a fourth. Add other elements as you see fit. You’ve soon got the core elements of a site. The process is much easier and quicker than building a site with Squarespace or Wix. (Here’s why I like Tilda for building more complicated sites).
Use AI to jump-start a new deck
Pick from three options to prompt Gamma’s AI
- Paste in text from an outline or notes you’ve made. This is great if you’ve already written out your ideas.
- Write a detailed prompt specifying the kind of deck draft you’re aiming for. Try this if you don’t have prior notes or documents but have a clear presentation idea you can summarize concisely.
- Import a file if you are building on an existing Google or Word Doc or a presentation made with Powerpoint or Google Slides. Opt for this to give the AI model extensive guidance it will apply in making your new deck.
Pricing
Gamma’s free plan lets you create an unlimited number of presentations but limits your AI credits and puts a Gamma watermark on your exports. The $96 annual plan gives you unlimited AI credits and removes the Gamma watermark. A $180 annual plan gives you access to a better image engine and lets you generate up to 30 cards with AI for a given deck, rather than 15 for the cheaper plan.