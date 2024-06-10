Gamma’s AI can make your presentations more interesting

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Gamma has become one of my favorite new creativity tools. You can use it like Powerpoint or Google Slides, adding text and images to make impactful presentations. It lets you create vertical, square or horizontal slides. You can embed online content to make your deck stand out with videos, data or graphics. You can even use it to make quick websites.

Its best feature, though, is an easy-to-use application of AI. The AI will learn from any document you import, or you can use a text prompt to create a strong deck or site instantly. Read on for ideas for making the most of Gamma, along with a few limitations and alternatives.

Change the shape of your creation

Set your canvas to landscape, portrait, square or fluid.

Landscape works well for traditional presentations.

works well for traditional presentations. Switch into vertical mode to make something great for social sharing.

to make something great for social sharing. Make square visuals for Instagram or LinkedIn.

visuals for Instagram or LinkedIn. Use fluid mode to adapt the presentation dimensions to the content you’re sharing so that you can mix and match.

mode to adapt the presentation dimensions to the content you’re sharing so that you can mix and match. Present your deck from Gamma’s site or send a link. Or export a PDF or Powerpoint file.

Turn your deck into a site

Gamma makes it easy to build a site by creating a series of simple content cards. As easily as you’d create a short slide deck, you can craft a batch of individual cards that add up to a new site for a project, event, team or topic. You can then move the cards around to adjust the look. Here’s a one-minute video for a sense of the creation process.