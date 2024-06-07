Waystar IPO: Stock price will be closely watched today as the healthcare software company debuts on Nasdaq

The name may conjure up memories of HBO’s Succession (in which the fictional company at the center of the action is called “Waystar Royco”), but this Waystar is very much real—and it’s hitting the public exchanges on Friday.

Waystar Holding Corp, a software company focused on the healthcare industry, is expected to go public on June 7, with shares trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the “WAY” ticker.

On May 28, the company announced it would offer 45 million shares of common stock, priced between $20 and $23. But on June 6, the company said shares would list at $21.50 per share, valuing it at more than $967 million.

What is Waystar and is it profitable?

Waystar’s cloud software is fairly ubiquitous, as it provides simplified payment systems for healthcare providers including labs, hospitals, individual clinics, and doctor’s offices. It has roughly 30,000 clients, and last year, facilitated more than five billion transactions within the healthcare space, according to Renaissance Capital.