AI in banking requires computing power that only Big Tech can provide. This worries fintech execs

The boom in artificial intelligence will increase banks’ dependence on big U.S. tech firms, creating new risks for the industry, European banking executives said.

Excitement around using artificial intelligence (AI) in financial services — widely used already for detecting fraud and money-laundering — has soared since the launch of OpenAI’s viral chatbot ChatGPT in late 2022 as banks examine ways to deploy generative AI.

But at a gathering of fintech executives in Amsterdam this week, some expressed concerns that the amount of computing power needed to develop AI capabilities would make banks rely even more on small number of tech providers.

ING’s chief analytics officer, Bahadir Yilmaz, who is in charge of the Dutch bank’s AI work, told Reuters he expected to rely on Big Tech companies “more and more going forward”, for infrastructure and machinery.