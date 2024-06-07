Best National Donut Day freebies and deals 2024: Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, Shipley, and more

Today (Friday, June 7, 2024) is National Donut Day, celebrated every year on the first Friday of June. The unofficial holiday is over 80 years old. According to SFGate, it began in 1938 as a way to memorialize the “doughgirls”—Salvation Army volunteers, all women—who handed out donuts to soldiers in World War I.

But enough with the history lesson. Let’s get to the good stuff so you can get to the tasty stuff. Here are the best deals you can nab on National Donut Day:

Krispy Kreme

Never one to pass up the opportunity to give away free donuts, Krispy Kreme wouldn’t dream of missing National Donut Day. The iconic donut chain is giving away one free classic assorted doughnut to anyone who pops into a participating store.

Duck Donuts

One of America’s newest donut chains, Duck Donuts, is giving away a free cinnamon sugar donut—no purchase necessary.