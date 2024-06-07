Best National Donut Day freebies and deals 2024: Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, Shipley, and more

Today (Friday, June 7, 2024) is National Donut Day, celebrated every year on the first Friday of June. The unofficial holiday is over 80 years old. According to SFGate, it began in 1938 as a way to memorialize the “doughgirls”—Salvation Army volunteers, all women—who handed out donuts to soldiers in World War I.
But enough with the history lesson. Let’s get to the good stuff so you can get to the tasty stuff. Here are the best deals you can nab on National Donut Day:
Krispy Kreme
Never one to pass up the opportunity to give away free donuts, Krispy Kreme wouldn’t dream of missing National Donut Day. The iconic donut chain is giving away one free classic assorted doughnut to anyone who pops into a participating store.
Duck Donuts
One of America’s newest donut chains, Duck Donuts, is giving away a free cinnamon sugar donut—no purchase necessary.
Dunkin’
Dunkin’ is also getting in on National Donut Day. Customers who visit the coffee and donut chain can get a free classic donut with every beverage purchase.
Shipley Donuts
Shipley is giving away one free glazed donut with any purchase. To get this deal you can stop by any participating Shipley’s store or take advantage of it when ordering online using the code DONUTDAY24.