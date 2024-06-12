Four secrets to productive and exciting brainstorming meetings

BY Duncan Wardle4 minute read

Most brainstorming sessions aren’t designed to maximize everyone’s full potential. That’s why so many fail to deliver. But making just a few corrections in the design and dynamics of your next brainstorming meeting can ensure you achieve success.

More than 90% of employees feel meetings are generally unproductive. By knowing how to structure and facilitate brainstorming sessions to be engaging and fruitful, you can get more team input—and impressive output. To start, avoid scheduling brainstorming sessions at the last minute. Instead, alert attendees a week or two in advance. This allows them to start thinking about the topic when they’re in a relaxed, open mindset. On the day of your brainstorm, keep engagement high and concepts flowing with these steps:

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

1. MAKE THE EXPERIENCE INTROVERT FRIENDLY In any brainstorming group, I’ve found around a quarter will be extroverts who talk before they think. The remaining three-quarters will be introverts who think before they talk. The introverts are looking for an invitation to participate, so give them opportunities to add their voices to the mix. First, remove the tables. Why? When you watch American Idol, America’s Got Talent, or any other competition, one object always separates the judges from the contestants: a table. The moment you introduce tables into your brainstorming sessions, people on one side of the table get into “judgment mode.” They think reductively, which is known as convergent thinking. When you remove the table, you remove the barriers that introverts hide behind and extroverts use to dominate and judge.

Next, put everyone into “comfortably uncomfortable” groups of four where they’re all seated in a circle with their knees almost touching. This arrangement gives introverts a chance to chime in. How? If you’re an introvert and the person to your left is a screaming extrovert, you can either share ideas with the person to your right or lean forward to brainstorm with the introvert across from you. 2. APPEAL TO ALL LEARNING STYLES Auditory, kinesthetic, and visual learners will be present in all brainstorming groups. There’s an easy way to identify who’s who—and a straightforward method for appealing to all three in your brainstorming meetings.

To determine how someone likes to learn, ask everyone how many days are in September. Then, ask how they know. Some will say they learned a rhyme in childhood. These are auditory learners who learn by listening. Others count their knuckles. They’re kinesthetic learners who learn by doing. Those who picture a calendar are visual learners who learn by seeing. To engage all learning styles simultaneously, capture ideas on a sheet of paper with a giant “T” drawn on it. While gathering ideas from the group, you can fill in the “T” with a title at the top, three or four sentences on the left, and a picture on the right. Why does this work? The title appeals to the auditory learners, the write-up to the kinesthetic learners, and the image to the visual learners. Everyone is engaged in their preferred learning method.

advertisement

3. GET RID OF THE “NO” MINDSET One of the fastest ways to erode brainstorming enthusiasm is with a constant stream of “no” responses. “No, we tried that last year.” “No, that won’t work here.” Ideas will never go anywhere in that kind of environment. Fortunately, there’s a way to get everyone to think beyond no. As a brainstorming group leader, I make everyone stand in pairs for an exercise. Each pair is given a hypothetical $100,000 budget to plan a party. Person A gets 60 seconds to pitch the theme to Person B. Person B can only reply with “no.” When I ask how the exercise went, everyone says it was extremely frustrating. When I ask if their ideas got bigger or smaller, they always say smaller.

I then ask everyone to do the same thing again. The only difference is the reply must be “yes, and…” What I always see is an uptick in energy. When I ask them to describe the exercise, they call it fun and say their ideas got bigger. Best of all, when I ask the pairs whose idea it was, they say, “ours.” That’s magic. The moment you transfer the power of an idea from “mine” to “ours,” you’ve lit the flame of innovation. 4. MAKE IT REAL You can’t feel data or a PowerPoint presentation. Therefore, you need to find ways to bring ideas to life during brainstorms, adding a sense of realness that transcends raw numbers.

When I worked at Disney, we built a hotel in Oahu, Hawaii, called Aulani. We found that families didn’t visit except during the very short vacation season when schools were off. This translated to poor attendance and a need for fresh ideas. We decided to tap into a different market of young parents with toddlers because they weren’t impacted by the school calendar yet. Two brainstorming meeting attendees suggested we offer this group a suite of products like strollers and baby bags. I turned the idea down because I couldn’t see where they were going. The next day, I entered the brainstorming room and found what I called “Stuff Mountain.” The boardroom table was crammed with all the things two moms with three toddlers between them would need to carry for a five-day vacation. It brought their idea to life, making it feel much more real. I instantly approved it.