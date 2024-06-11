Want to succeed with generative AI? Don’t overlook your data

BY Kevin Campbell3 minute read

Today, almost every company is working on some type of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) initiative as part of their overall digital and business transformation strategy. But what’s often overlooked or underemphasized in these efforts is making sure there’s a solid data foundation. Data is fundamental to any transformation, and this is especially true for GenAI. If you want your GenAI projects to deliver real business benefits, you need to prioritize data quality.

Today’s businesses have to take a data-first approach; if your data foundation isn’t right, your transformation efforts won’t hit your goals. DATA IS CORE TO DRIVING SUCCESS IN GEN AI GenAI solutions have made AI technology more powerful and more accessible than ever, and businesses have raced to adopt GenAI to glean its many advantages. The success of a company’s AI initiatives hinges on good data. In one survey, 87% of analytics and IT leaders said advances in AI make data management a high priority; 92% said the need for trustworthy data is higher than ever.

All AI initiatives require a proper data foundation, yet many organizations are quickly finding their data isn’t ready to reap its value due to a lack of data quality and management. As an HFS report demonstrates, about 15% of executives think less than half (30%) of their data is usable. And only about half think 60% of their data is consumable and can be operationalized. If you don’t have usable data, you are not prepared for a successful GenAI project. FOUR BEST PRACTICES FOR SUCCESS If your data foundation isn’t set up properly, you’re headed for business consequences that extend beyond poor-quality outputs. Failing to cleanse your data before embarking on an AI project can lead to suboptimal outcomes, including poor model performance, biased decisions, increased costs and time delays, ineffective insights, lack of trust and adoption, and legal and compliance risks.

If data is this important to the success of these initiatives, why isn’t the data work being prioritized? A key point is that data is often viewed as an IT problem, but it’s really a business problem. That means leaders need to care more about this issue and understand that data is directly linked to business outcomes. In fact, over 95% of surveyed executives think their businesses would be more competitive, more innovative, and able to make decisions faster if they could increase their data quality. To establish the appropriate data foundation for GenAI success, take these four key steps: 1. EVALUATE YOUR DATA LANDSCAPE

Recognize the current state of your organization’s data and create a comprehensive plan that includes data collection, integrity, quality, and storage. 2. ESTABLISH DATA GOVERNANCE More than a quarter of HFS survey respondents ranked a lack of governance as number one in terms of what has the biggest impact on data quality. Create internal standards that meet external regulatory requirements, spelling out how data should be gathered, stored, and processed.

3. CONTINUOUS MONITORING Understand that laying a solid data foundation isn’t a one-and-done proposition, and regularly revisit your practices to make sure your company maintains good data practices to sustain data integrity. 4. NURTURE A DATA-DRIVEN CULTURE

Aligning business and IT teams with shared business goals that value data-driven decisions will create a mindset shift that ensures pertinent stakeholders grasp the significance of a solid data foundation. Some organizations may choose to work with a data management firm, which can support them as they address their data quality (full disclosure: Syniti provides this service). This expertise will help make sure that the right infrastructure is in place to produce usable, trusted data to feed generative AI models. PUTTING DATA QUALITY AT THE FOREFRONT