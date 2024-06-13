The AI revolution is coming for your headphones. Are you ready?

When Apple introduced the AirPod Pros in 2019, it planted the seed for an AI audio revolution. Using real-time, AI-powered sound processing technology, the AirPod Pros altered the way we listen to the world.

This wasn’t a matter of merely blocking out noise; Apple’s technology effectively reconstructed our sound reality into a synthetic version of the real world. This shift in how we hear the world was in some ways subtle: Now we could walk down the street and listen to our music while still being in tune with the world around us. In other ways, it was revolutionary: A feature called ”Conversation Boost“ used audio processing to amplify the sounds you like (ie. your friend’s voice), while canceling or reducing the level of everything else. With this new technology, Apple introduced people to the idea of using headphones to alter the way we listen to the world. This opened up an opportunity for other companies to take the AirPod Pros’ synthetic audio premise beyond our wildest sci-fi dreams.

Now, two groups of researchers are developing a new breed of AI-powered headphones that are taking AirPod Pro concept into overdrive. They want to reprocess our audio in ways we could have never imagined, selectively boosting, processing, and suppressing sound into a new, real-time auditive reality.

[Photo: Apple]

The new reality is going to be wild, but fake

“Sound is such a fundamental medium through which we perceive our environment,” Seattle researcher Shyam Gollakota tells me in an email interview. “However, today we are surrounded by a cacophony of sounds that can end up overwhelming our senses. What we are doing is building intelligent hearable systems that can get back some choice in terms of what sounds we hear in real-world environments.”