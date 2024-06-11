Why businesses should utilize high-quality carbon credits

BY Jodi Manning3 minute read

According to MSCI ESG Research, “the time remaining until listed companies deplete the emissions budget for limiting global temperature rise this century to 1.5º above pre-industrial levels” was 29 months in May 2024.

Twenty-nine months. That is all we’ve got. There is no time to waste. Companies must use every tool in the toolbox to decarbonize and verifiably reduce or remove GHG emissions from the atmosphere. One such tool is the voluntary carbon market (VCM) which mobilizes climate action and funding through the support of high-quality carbon credits. The key here is “high-quality.” I recognize that carbon credits are controversial. The market is growing rapidly. In December 2023 alone, it saw record activity—companies retired 37 million credits, a 43% surge on the previous monthly record. Like any market, there is a spectrum of credits. Look for those with true greenhouse gas integrity, verified documentation of additionality, permanence, leakage, and price transparency.

But high-quality carbon credits aren’t only about GHG integrity—they’re also about improving people’s lives. Carbon projects help improve the local communities where they’re based, be it through ecosystem protection, infrastructure improvements, increased job opportunities, and greater access to education. CARBON CREDIT FACTS Businesses and organizations that actively participate in the VCM are industry leaders across the board on a wide range of climate measures, from ambition to accountability to action.

Here are the facts: Companies that use carbon credits are 1.8 times more likely to be decarbonizing year over year. Carbon credits are just 2% of the spend, indicating that most of the funding is going to decarbonization.

A survey of 2,000 global corporations found that companies purchasing carbon credits along with decarbonizing are more successful in reducing operational emissions compared to those that do not offset.

A survey of 180 executives from 27 countries across sectors including industry, technology, and finance on corporate attitudes to the VCM found that roughly 80% of companies view climate action as a strategic priority.

In the same survey, more than 60% of this group indicated high-integrity, high-value credits incentivized investment in decarbonization. More than 70% of companies purchasing credits said VCMs allow their companies to take additional climate action beyond what they would do if not buying carbon credits.

Additionally, half of the companies purchasing credits said their credit budget would be absorbed as savings if not purchased, forfeiting valuable climate finance. CARBON CREDITS AND COMPANY CLIMATE PRIORITIES All this evidence goes to show that high-quality carbon credits have a role to play in addressing a company’s climate priorities. The VCM allows companies to take further action on climate than would be possible if not buying credits, and stopping investments in carbon credits risks forfeiting valuable climate finance. The U.S. government agrees.

There are valid concerns around verification and monitoring, social and environmental impacts, and more. Work is being done to address these concerns, but that work requires more robust standards, better transparency, and increased accountability mechanisms. Several industry groups that emphasize science and enhanced transparency have formed—like the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets and the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative—to provide increased guidance for both buyers and sellers, while technological improvements are also being made to better support project verification and monitoring. In addition, the U.S. government recently put a stake in the ground by releasing its principles for high-integrity voluntary carbon markets. REMAIN OPEN ABOUT CLIMATE INITIATIVES

Always opt for clear communication about your company’s climate ambitions, starting by counting your emissions, reducing what you can, and then sharing where you are in your journey. Openly discussing environmental initiatives fosters trust and credibility with consumers, investors, and stakeholders. With the clock ticking for the planet, every immediate action counts, and every immediate impact matters. The future of the carbon market is bright, and the shared sense of optimism for what we can accomplish has never been stronger, but it’s going to take work to make it happen. They say the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, and the second best time is right now. The same holds true for climate action.