Analogies of product management often refer to the role as the glue, the connective tissue, or the bridge between engineering and all other parts of an organization. They are all reasonable enough, but I think these descriptions fall short because they consider product as a connection of functions rather than a conduit of feedback.

Just like the human brain’s sensory feedback loop—where information from our senses informs our actions and decisions—modern product management teams act as a central hub for collecting, analyzing, and acting upon feedback from various sources to enhance the customers’ experience. Product is responsible for creating and facilitating a dynamic feedback loop in which customer success, sales, and marketing provide qualitative data from customer conversations and pair it with quantitative feedback from product and engineering teams. Done well, this loop leads to a better understanding of your customers’ needs and challenges and, ultimately, building a product or service that your customers use and love. SURFACING CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM FRONTLINE EMPLOYEES

Every loop has a starting point. For product, everything has to start with the customer. Steve Jobs wasn’t the ultimate product person because he was always right; rather, it was because he corrected wrong decisions with better data from his customers. One of the first things I did when I came on board at 1Password was to insist that product managers and product lifecycle management talk to at least five customers weekly. Without the valuable qualitative feedback that comes from direct customer feedback, organizations lack a basic instinct to understand the customer. Ivory tower product teams do not work. I also insisted that customer service and sales start including product people on their calls. Salespeople don’t traditionally value having extra people on their calls, and this initially led to some apprehension. But once they saw that the product team was responsive to the feedback from these calls—and was able to help manifest that qualitative data into tangible updates to the roadmap—we built up valuable trust equity with both our frontline team and the customer.

I encourage salespeople to generate and submit insights, as they can often identify trends and needs for new features that impact multiple customers. For example, if 20 customers mention compliance during their weekly conversations with sales, we can surface that concern and begin to address it at the product level. This is a great way to nail your roadmap for the most impact. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOUR PROXIMITY TO CUSTOMERS Jeff Bezos has a mantra that you never know if a product is going to work until you have it in the customer’s hands. Smaller companies and startups have an organic advantage by having key people in the organization in direct contact with customers to generate qualitative feedback. This helps organically identify new products and features, and surface quantitative feedback to validate or refute your assumptions.

Larger organizations with less direct connection to the customer can simulate this organic feedback loop by creating lab programs that get product previews into people’s hands to have live feedback as quickly as possible. IMPACT ON YOUR ROADMAP Nimble product operations have more than just the ability to collect and process feedback; they can also implement necessary changes in real time. Having both the authority and ability to change your mind and your roadmap clearly sets elite product organizations apart.

Showing quick “reflexes” to customer needs and the immediate impact these reflexes have on the roadmap can positively affect other teams. For sales and customer service, it reinforces the importance of having regular customer conversations and validates their effort to collect and record customer feedback. The partner team sees the immediate value of plugging the product team directly into the customers. We also find a cumulative effect on customers who strive to build a more robust information pipeline once they see their feedback translated into tangible products and features that help them do their jobs better. A feedback loop that leads to a better roadmap establishes neuro-pathways in the super brain, making repeating the process easier each time. And as this feedback loop of input to output accelerates, all parts of the business are rewarded, including support, sales, product, and engineering. FACILITATING INNOVATION AND AGILITY