The number one priority of food safety programs is the safety and well-being of consumers. Proper food storage and handling processes must be adhered to so human lives are protected from the dangers of foodborne illness. Failure to maintain acceptable standards is justifiably met with massive potential for reputational damage and legal accountability.

Far too often, our newsfeeds are filled with stories of mishandled food safety issues, resulting in long-term effects and loss of life. Earlier this year, a doctor lost her life at a Disney World restaurant after eating food that was allegedly wrongly confirmed as allergen-free. Real-life stories like these shake the confidence of the public and legitimately reduce their trust. Misfortunate food safety incidents are lose-lose, posing a threat to consumer health as well as the financial stability of brands. And although food safety best practice is well documented, there are many improvements in applied food safety to be made, some of which are accelerated by technology that eases compliance and digitizes process improvement. POTENTIAL LOSS OF BRAND EQUITY

It takes years of collective effort to build a successful brand, but it only takes one misstep to irrevocably damage that brand. Grocery stores, restaurant chains, and other institutions such as hospitals and educational organizations all pour enormous levels of investment into gaining public trust. They deliver food and care to improve the well-being of their customers and communities at large. Most people want to assume that the companies from which they get their food are adhering to the highest levels of food safety practice. However, even when grocery and food service companies follow best practices, unfortunate incidents sometimes still occur. Negative incidents quickly tarnish a company’s image and lead to significant consequences. When that happens, the media attention and network effects of bad news have a major impact on brand equity and company value. High-profile examples from Chipotle and Jack in the Box demonstrate this reality. But the same thing can happen to smaller local or regional companies. Some grocery stores started with a single location decades ago. They’ve told their family story for years, donating to community causes and supporting their local customers with access to fresh, affordable food. And then suddenly, something happens to one of the customers. The customer sues. At that moment, it doesn’t matter if the grocery store is in the right or wrong. Their image is negatively impacted because perception is reality.

EXCELLENCE IN FOOD SAFETY PRACTICE IS INSURANCE Digital food safety procedures are like insurance for grocery stores and restaurants. Just like insurance, you always want to have food safety measures and records in place, even if you hope you never have to use their archives to showcase that no wrongdoing happened. However, in the event of a foodborne illness outbreak or contamination issue, having these procedures in place can be a lifesaver. Through digitalization, food safety procedures can be followed step by step with checkpoints along the way. This ensures that every aspect of food handling, preparation, and storage is properly monitored and documented. In the event of an incident, these digital records are used to track back to the source of the issue, speed up root cause analysis, and determine where things may have gone wrong or not.

By having a detailed workflow in place, grocery stores and restaurants protect themselves from potential lawsuits and damage to their reputation. Being able to show that all necessary precautions were taken with documentation can not only prevent legal action but also reassure customers that their safety is a top priority. Just like traditional insurance, it’s better to have these procedures in place and not need them, than to face a crisis without proper safeguards. DEMONSTRATING (AND GOING BEYOND) REASONABLE CARE If a food safety incident takes place at a grocery store or restaurant, it’s most likely that the company will be exposed to legal ramifications, not an employee. Proper training and supervision in food safety matters is the responsibility of the employer. Demonstrating reasonable care in preventing foodborne illness is essential in defense against food contamination lawsuits. Therefore, food companies must have easy access to documentation that demonstrates the steps they took to keep their customers safe.