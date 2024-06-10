What is your company’s talent philosophy? Why you need one in today’s job market

BY Anita Grantham4 minute read

It’s been a challenging few years for HR organizations. The Great Resignation and the subsequent war for talent have left many companies feeling depleted, no matter their size and resources, and people leaders everywhere are scrambling.

Companies should be taking a long look at the strategies they use to help overcome talent shortages and engage unhappy employees. However, the problem is even more dire: Only 30% of organizations have created and utilized a talent management strategy. Just bringing warm bodies into the building won’t cut it in today’s job market. It’s time for companies to embrace a talent philosophy. I have worked with mission-driven founders in companies of all sizes, and creating a talent philosophy is one of the key practices that sets an organization apart. Understanding how to create the best possible work environment for your circumstances will help you attract and keep top talent.

Getting started is as easy as asking questions. Here are three that can get the ball rolling: WHAT STRATEGIES AND NEEDS SHOULD DRIVE YOUR TALENT PHILOSOPHY? On a high level, your talent philosophy is the list of principles you use to find the people who will build the future of your business. No matter the size of your organization, it’s important to clearly define and encode your talent philosophy.

A talent philosophy can sound like a big, ambiguous concept, but in practice, it’s as simple as identifying the talent you need to get the job done. This process might take time and effort, but it doesn’t have to be a complex undertaking. Doing so offers significant benefits to your organization and strategy, and it is a valuable guide for where you are heading. The first big step is knowing where your company is going in the next two years. Are you growing or are you looking to maintain? Do you need to create new products and find new customers or are you focused on keeping the ones you have? Once your long-term vision is clear and your strategy is in place, put on your detective hat and get super curious. Talk to people at every level of the company so you can understand how people are contributing to success and what skills and abilities you may be lacking to reach your goals.

Establishing your talent philosophy will ultimately emerge from talking to your people and paying close attention to their answers. If you can do that, you may discover things you haven’t known about your business in a while. HOW DO YOU CREATE AN EFFECTIVE TALENT PHILOSOPHY? With your strategy and concepts in place, the next step is to expand your survey to the executive team. They will have a good understanding of the skills and capabilities their teams need to achieve their varied roles in the company’s business goals.

Then sit down with a small team of your biggest business deliverable roles—like head of sales, head of product, head of customer service—and ask about the talent gaps you have right now. Seek to understand and incorporate their ideas about accountability, transparency, and other pillars that will uphold your talent philosophy. One of the questions I like to ask in these meetings is: If I could clone a certain person on my team to duplicate their skill, who would it be and why? In short, what skill or quality do I need more of in my business? The reverse of that question is also valuable: If I could have less of something in my business, what would it be and why? What can we stop doing? Once you have surveyed your leaders and held your discussions, then you should have a clear picture of the people your company needs for the next six to 12 months. Use that to build and encode the philosophy from which you hire and grow your talent going forward.

WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DON’T BUILD A TALENT PHILOSOPHY? Without understanding your company strategy and talent needs—and using those to establish your talent philosophy—your company may see higher turnover rates and lower employee engagement. When companies hire with ill-defined job descriptions and are just bringing in those warm bodies, employees quickly realize the work you need is not the job they agreed to take. Maybe they don’t have the skills and abilities to succeed in the role, or they could require a more set environment while the position requires flexibility.

Another potential challenge is how quickly things change within an organization. Even with clear objectives and well-written job descriptions, needs will invariably shift. The most important time that can be spent in hiring and recruiting is on understanding the outcomes of the role. What do you need this person to do, and will they still be performing that role in six months? If the role is going to change over time, what will it become? Adopting a talent philosophy brings all of the parts together. You, as a leader, will understand—and articulate—how your team needs to work in order to be successful. Without it, you might hire the wrong people or continue to turn over the right people and fall behind.