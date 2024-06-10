4 ways to foster a culture of healthy feedback

BY Misty Larkins3 minute read

Meaningful feedback is critical to a company’s success: it boosts engagement, improves communications, and breeds innovation. The right guidance empowers team members to develop talents and improve performance, while reciprocal feedback lets managers spot oversights and operational inefficiencies.

In order to work, however, feedback needs to be constructive, clear, and consistent, with little room for misinterpretation. Employees also need to be comfortable giving and receiving feedback, and they have to understand how to put it to good use. As a leader or manager, you set the tone for feedback in your workplace and shape the way it’s delivered and received. Here’s how to help create a healthy feedback culture in your office, or start to turn a toxic culture around. 1. ESTABLISH REGULAR CHECK-INS

Over a century of research has shown (think Pavlov) that timely feedback is effective, whether positive or negative. While some companies have shifted to a quarterly performance review model, I’d argue this still doesn’t really cut it. Instead, it’s best to establish the expectation that feedback is a continuous process, not just something that happens on certain calendar dates. Managers can get off on the right foot by scheduling regular (ideally, every two to three weeks) chats with employees where they proactively invite feedback. A good starting point is to ask your team members, “What do you need from me or the company in order to really thrive?” When you initiate the conversation by asking employees to give you feedback, you open the door for more candidness and transparency. Feedback becomes a way of establishing trust and rapport, instead of perpetuating an unnecessary hierarchical disconnect.

2. COMMUNICATE VERBALLY (WITH CAVEATS) However regularly you hold check-ins, they should always be conducted face to face, or at least voice to voice. An in-person meeting or Zoom chat is ideal, but don’t forget telephones can still make actual phone calls. Tone and facial expression can make a lot of difference in employee comfort levels and in how feedback is perceived and interpreted. Talking in real time also makes it faster and simpler to clarify any points of confusion or ask follow-up questions.

That said, for some employees, it might actually be better to deliver some or all feedback in writing. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as those with learning differences, may have different communication needs. Always personalize your approach to the employee with whom you’re speaking. 3. BE SPECIFIC Always avoid giving feedback in the form of broad generalizations or criticisms of inherent personality traits. For example, a current colleague of mine, who at the time had undiagnosed ADHD, recalls being told by a former manager to simply “be more detail-oriented.” That’s not helpful feedback, and feedback like that can do more harm than good.

Aside from averting potential HR claims, you need to give your team members something they can actually work with. Always share specific examples, whether you’re talking about what they did well or what they need to work on. Follow up your feedback with specific action steps to ensure a future job well done. Think of feedback as “feedforward”—the goal is to affect future improvement, not exhaustively critique the unchangeable past. 4. KNOW WHAT YOU DON’T KNOW

For feedback to work, it needs to go both ways: Employees need to trust that any input they have will be taken seriously. That means everyone—absolutely everyone—on your team needs to feel as comfortable as possible coming forward or asking for help. A healthy feedback culture can’t exist in a workplace without a strong underpinning of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Leaders need to be attentive to cultural differences and avoid microaggressions when giving feedback, and immediately course-correct when they get it wrong. Management also needs to be extremely and immediately receptive to any DEI, disability, HR, or sexual harassment concerns from employees. No one will give honest or helpful feedback in an environment where people don’t trust their company to keep them fully safe.

LEADING BY EXAMPLE As a leader or manager, you hold the key to establishing a better feedback culture in your workplace. Even if you can’t change specific policies, you can change the way you make your employees feel. Be open not just to hearing their feedback, but really listening and acting on their comments and suggestions. Do your best to set your own ego aside and be okay with being imperfect or just plain wrong. Make a point to always share something positive and give employees the recognition they deserve.