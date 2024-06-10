BY Grayson Caldwell2 minute read

Walk into any grocery store and it would be hard not to notice that ethically made brands are taking center stage across all industries. Consumers want to purchase and are willing to pay more for products that align with their values.

In fact, according to Bain & Company, consumers are willing to pay a 12% premium for sustainability-marketed products in 2023. Products certified as organic come with rigorous testing and evaluation standards to ensure compliance, but what about other claims popping up on food labels like ethical, sustainable, or fair? Consumers are paying more than ever for mission-driven products, but how can consumers and retailers be sure that all claims on premium products are legit? Unfortunately, there is no regulatory definition for many of these sustainability claims. While certifications like organic can often be a good indicator to let a consumer know that a product has passed a set of standards, there are over 400 third-party certifications, and not all are created equal.

Without universally agreed-upon guidelines, retailers must help consumers decipher whether their products are truly sustainable in order to bolster consumer confidence and avoid greenwashing—a deceptive marketing tactic whereby companies misrepresent their sustainability practices in order to appear more impactful. Here are a few tips for companies that want to deepen their impact and create demand for products and services that are truly good for the planet: 1. AVOID VAGUE CLAIMS

Avoid vague and unsubstantiated claims like eco-friendly, farmer equity, or we’re good for the planet. Only make claims that can be backed by data and studies that align with your company’s actions to support your sustainability goals. Once you’ve established what those claims are, make them as explicit as possible and publish proof on your website so consumers can verify them easily. 2. REPORT GOALS AND PROGRESS Publish an annual sustainability report with specific details and examples about your company’s sustainability goals and the progress you’ve made (with your customer’s help) to reach them. An annual report is a great resource to share with both your investors and customers so that everyone feels part of your company’s sustainability success story.

3. STAY TRANSPARENT Create transparent supply chain and sourcing practices. Transparency not only enables companies to comply with regulations but can also build trust and increase your company’s reputation. For example, create a scorecard that is in alignment with your sourcing strategy and vet suppliers accordingly. This scorecard and progress can be reported in your annual sustainability report. 4. EDUCATE EMPLOYEES