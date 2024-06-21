Most U.S.-based companies have no idea how to mitigate AI risk. Credo AI wants to change that

BY Rebecca Barker3 minute read

Companies are at a crossroad when it comes to AI adoption: Either embrace the technology—along with all of its flaws, unknowns, and alarming capability to spread disinformation—or risk falling into obsolescence.

Navrina Singh, founder and CEO of AI governance platform Credo AI, told attendees of Fast Company’s Impact Council annual meeting earlier this month that we have entered a “state of reinvention.” It’s no longer an option for companies to adopt and embrace the opportunities artificial intelligence promises. Rather, it’s essential to their survival and success. It’s also crucial for businesses to understand the risks the technology poses to their organization. “It’s really important to think about this lens of how is trust going to be built for responsible practices, rather than just trying to give into the sphere of regulations?” Singh said. [Photo: Alyssa Ringler for Fast Company] Understanding the risks Singh, who founded Credo AI in 2020, was working in the robotics industry around 2010 when machine learning began to hit its stride. While companies were understandably bullish about the technology’s capabilities, Singh was concerned by the lack of discussion around potential dangers.

“My daughter was born 10 years ago, and I was seeing these very, very powerful AI systems evolve, I would say, as quickly as human brains. And there was this realization that as engineers, we don’t take responsibility,” Singh said. “We are just excited by the thrill of innovation and we are excited by putting our technology out in the market and making a lot of money, which is great. But now, we can’t take [that] chance on AI.” Credo AI helps businesses understand what risks the technology poses to their organization, how to mitigate those risks, and how to ensure companies are in compliance with government standards. Singh said the company has partnered with both the European Commission, the politically independent executive arm of the European Union, and the Biden Administration to advise both institutions on rights-based and risk-based regulations. In Europe, where the EU AI Act passed in March, Singh said there’s an understanding that new technology allows for progress. At the same time, companies at the forefront of the AI revolution are not only ensuring compliance with current and future government standards, but also prioritizing the rights of users and cultivating a sense of trust.

