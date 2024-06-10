BY Cathy Graham4 minute read

Have you ever seen a newly hatched baby bird? No feathers. Eyes not yet open. Tiny wings incapable of flight. That was me.

I had just blown up my life and now it was time to deal with the aftermath. I was holed up in a small condo to sort things out and begin to heal. My nervous system was raw. My confidence was stripped. My mental state was dark. Sitting in a ball on the couch for weeks, watching Seinfeld reruns was a short-term survival strategy. But I needed to get moving again. It was a beautiful spring morning. Nothing but sunshine and blue skies. A perfect day for a walk. I put on my Breakfast Club T-shirt, some yoga pants, and my sneakers. But when I got to the door, I froze. The couch and my cozy blanket beckoned me. Just one more episode…

No! I put in my ear buds, pulled up my “Feel Good” playlist, and tapped the green button. As soon as I heard the first few notes of “It’s About Damn Time” by Lizzo, I was off. Lizzo, Sheryl Crowe, The Foo Fighters, Collective Soul, George Michael, and Natasha Bedingfield got me through a lot of hard days. Their messages lifted me up and gave me hope. I felt like the songs were written just for me. The sunshine was never so warm on my face.

As I felt better, I made a new, edgier playlist, and I walked to those songs! “Machinehead” — Bush “Thunder Kiss ’65″ — White Zombie”Whatever” — Godsmack “Love Removal Machine” — The Cult “Slither” — Velvet Revolver “Heart Full of Black” — Burning Brides When I listened to these songs, I was not a baby bird. I was ten feet tall. I was a force!

This playlist gave me strength. As I worked on myself to process the past and build new skills for the future, the power of these songs lived in me. And these playlists didn’t just help me in my personal life. Our state of well-being follows us into our work as leaders. Whether or not we’re coming out of a crisis, we need to take care of ourselves or we’re no good to the people we lead. When we share about our own self-care practices, we can create a safe space and a positive example for team members who may be struggling. Because today, the topic of mental health is losing its stigma and coming out of the shadows into the mainstream conversation. It’s normal to hear friends, family, and colleagues talk about what they are doing to take care of their mental health—the brilliant insight they got from their therapist, which form of yoga they like best, the latest app they downloaded, a podcast they found helpful, that book you just have to read…

There are so many practices aimed at helping us to achieve mental wellness. And, it’s my belief that a great playlist is an underappreciated resource that can come alongside your favorite wellness practice and do some real heavy lifting. Here are just a few facts about the impact a music playlist can have, according to Johns Hopkins: Want to get fit? Then head to the gym. But if you want to exercise your brain, listen to music.

Simply listening to music engages more areas of the brain at the same time than any other human activity.

Experiencing or creating music boosts blood flow to parts of the brain responsible for generating and regulating emotions. The limbic system, which plays a crucial role in emotional processing and memory control, becomes highly active when we hear music.

Studies have demonstrated that music can help decrease anxiety, lower blood pressure, and alleviate pain as well as enhance sleep quality, mood, mental sharpness, and memory.

Soothing music can reduce cortisol production, which in turn lowers stress levels, heart rates, and blood pressure. So, when you play music, especially a mindfully curated playlist, before or during a wellness practice, it puts you in a positive frame of mind that motivates you to keep going.

And like most things that make a positive impact in your personal life, you can also bring the power of playlists into your role as a leader: To kick off a new initiative, create a playlist with your team that motivates the group to support each other and strive for excellence.

Share information about the power of the playlist to facilitate a conversation about self-care with your team.

Share a personal playlist with your team to help them connect to you as a person, not just as their boss. It’s been a year since I was that baby bird. I’ve done a lot of hard work to get to a healthy place. And still, when I have a down day, there is nothing that can get me back on track like a walk outside and an amazing playlist. If you want to tap into the healing power of the playlist and don’t know where to begin, my advice would be to start with “Happy” by Pharrel, “Mr. Blue Sky” by ELO, or “It’s About Damn Time” by Lizzo, then let Spotify take it from there.