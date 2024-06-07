How startup leaders can find and nurture their A-teams

BY Chris Lee4 minute read

Stories about exceptional startup CEOs and founders rising to the challenge appear every day. While the lone genius story is compelling, the true driving force behind a startup’s success comes not from an individual, but from that individual’s ability to build a cohesive team.

Startups are already fighting an uphill battle against more prominent competitors in nearly every aspect of business, including hiring. While industry leaders can ride on their established reputations and extensive resources to attract talent, startups don’t always have that luxury. Building a dream team from the ground up requires a different approach. Of course, if you can sprinkle in some additional experienced players along the way, you have the perfect recipe for building your A-team. The founder or CEO typically has the responsibility of crafting a company’s culture and shaping its strategy, but they may not always have the tools or experience for recruiting and team building. Here are some successful approaches I’ve used, all based on consistent and transparent communication, a mentorship mentality and a desire to pay it forward, and a mission the company can rally behind. THE IMPORTANCE OF COMPANY CULTURE AND HOW IT DEVELOPS TALENT

According to SHRM’s The State of Global Workplace Culture, employees who rate their organization’s culture as “good” or “excellent” versus “poor” or “terrible” are 790% more likely to feel satisfied at work. That’s not a typo: 790%! One of the most important dimensions highlighted by the report is “active solicitation of employee feedback by the organization.” That means everyone on the team should feel empowered to speak up about what they believe can impact the company’s business goals. When this happens, team members feel close to their company and proud of their collaboration. When individuals feel they are being respected and rewarded and that their ideas are considered, they give their best. They no longer feel like a “cog in the wheel” but a key contributor to the company’s success. Other proven methods for empowering team members include:

Learning From Mistakes Errors are inevitable, but instead of leading to punishment, they should be viewed as opportunities for team members to grow. This is called successful failure. With that mindset, the organization’s members will gradually build trust and confidence in each other and themselves, which leads to greater creativity and productivity. When leaders provide employees the freedom to make mistakes without fear of termination, it fosters comfort in driving their strategy. I call this the “Rubik’s Cube effect.” Like the toy, each attempt at solving one side teaches valuable lessons, gradually refining the approach until success is achieved.

Providing Constant Support Company leaders and managers should have the backs of team members working under them, whether that means ensuring they have the tools and resources to get the job done or providing them with development opportunities to sharpen their skills. It’s important to build trust by leading by example and sharing experiences. It’s just as important to embrace “winning as a team” as it is to accept “losing as a team.”

Recognizing Success Consistently When the people in your company contribute to its prosperity and functionality, it is essential to encourage a habitat of contagious gratitude and genuine positivity. Celebrate every win, both large and small; lift each other up; and always acknowledge your team’s individual contributions. It literally ‘takes a village’ to close a deal, and too often we don’t acknowledge all the departments that play a role in getting to the goal line. The entire organization, from marketing to engineering to customer success, all play a crucial role in the deal’s ‘life cycle.’ It is clearly more than just a ‘sales’ achievement.

CULTIVATING A MENTORING MINDSET One of the benefits of working at a smaller company is the chance to hire professionals with limited experience and mold them into future leaders. Then, as they grow into leadership positions, they bestow their knowledge onto junior team members and provide resources for them to expand their skills. Not to mention, when leaders share their personal and work experiences, they can share their failures and show how they molded them into who they are today. Failures are often associated with fear and shame, which means that some people may not even approach a given task, inadvertently guaranteeing failure. In fact, failure can be a good thing. It is always an opportunity to learn, grow, and build character. The greatest stories come from facing adversity and finding a way to overcome it or persevere in the face of fear and regret. Thus, leaders who encourage team members to participate, share their ideas, and feel confident to discuss good or bad results provide the courage needed to overcome their errors and focus on the best route to success.

Once a startup is more rounded out, leaders can implement formal mentoring programs, including continuous learning programs, so that employees continue to grow rather than stagnate. The technology industry’s landscape is ever-changing, and success requires adaptation. Having the infrastructure in place to nurture your employees and form them into great leaders and professionals will allow you to compete with established companies in your space. DEVELOPING COLLEGE HIRING PROGRAMS AND FORMING ROBUST CAREER PATHS Don’t be scared to look at recent college graduates for new talent. They’re brimming with ambition and excitement, which are crucial to any startup. When you take a chance on someone, they’ll remember that. You can take this a step further by forming clearly defined career paths for new team members so that, from the completion of their onboarding process, they already know what their goals are. They should become familiar with the company’s mission and understand what needs to be accomplished to find mutual success for themselves and their organization.