Why the Vision Pro is still no match for your computer

Apple promised the world a “revolutionary spatial computer” when it unveiled its Vision Pro headset at its annual WWDC developer conference in June of 2023. Twelve months later, and five months after the device became commercially available, the Vision Pro has arguably been a mixed bag for the company , and an imperfect solution for people looking to replace their laptop or desktop PC with groundbreaking new technology.

The Vision Pro has received high praise from Apple enthusiasts and some VR insiders, but it’s been not much of a commercial success for a company used to sell tens of millions of devices per quarter. Apple now expects to sell fewer than 500,000 Vision Pros this year, according analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as in-store sales of the device have reportedly slowed down to a trickle. Used Vision Pros are currently available for as little as $2,400 on Ebay.

A key problem preventing the $3500 device from being more popular: It’s not actually a better computer for most people. A number of early adopters have returned the Vision Pro after experiencing headaches and eye strain, while others concede that working on a laptop is simply more comfortable and efficient.

All of that is no surprise to Karl Guttag, a former chip designer turned AR and VR optics expert who has meticulously analyzed the capabilities and shortcomings of the Vision Pro on his blog. “I don’t see how it works well as an office product,” Guttag says. For most work-related use cases, a traditional computer with a big monitor is simply a better solution, he argues, adding: “If you have a two-monitor setup, it’s not even a contest.”